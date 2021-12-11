ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday...

1460 ESPN Yakima

Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in Shootout for 4th Straight Win

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
NHL
abc17news.com

Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss. Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves. Oliver Wahlstrom had two power-play goals, Cal Clutterbuck scored short-handed, and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders earned a point for the second straight game and fell to 0-8-2 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves. The Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, matched the longest winless streak in franchise history, a similar 0-8-2 stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, 2013.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Seider's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders, 4-3

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Givani Smith tallied a pair of points to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth straight win, 4-3, in overtime against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Filip Hronek and Sam Gagner also...
NHL
Ottawa Herald

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Detroit is playing the back end...
NHL
Gazette

Third straight 7-goal effort lifts Colorado past Red Wings

DENVER — Darren Helm, a Red Wings lifer until 24 games ago, scored the Colorado Avalanche’s third goal of the night in his first time facing his former team. That was compelling enough for a Detroit goalie switch just 10:49 into the game. The Avalanche scored three more...
NHL
Denver Post

Avalanche scoring surge continues in blowout victory over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche still plays hockey, correct? Because this team keeps scoring touchdowns. The Avs dominated the Detroit Red Wings, 7-3, on Friday night at Ball Arena. It marked Colorado’s third-straight game with seven goals. Avalanche starting netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th victory of the season.
NHL
Toledo Blade

Avalanche offense stays hot in win over Red Wings

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 in Denver on Friday night. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Sam Girard and Darren Helm also had goals, Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots, Devon Toews had three assists and Gabriel Landeskog also had an assist before leaving with a lower-body injury for the Avalanche.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings can't find stride in 7-3 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche raced out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back in tallying a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on Friday night. For Detroit, Vladislav Namestnikov scored his 100th career goal, Joe Veleno tallied his first goal since Nov. 18 and Filip Hronek found the back of the net for the third time this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
NHL
Detroit News

'A disastrous start': Colorado scores early, often in defeating Red Wings 7-3

Denver —This short, but difficult road trip wasn't kind to the Red Wings. Detroit (13-12-3) lost its third consecutive game, and went winless through the two-game journey to St. Louis and Colorado after Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. In those three losses, they've allowed 18 goals while being...
NHL
iheart.com

Avs Rout Red Wings, 7-3

The offense keeps rolling for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs scored seven goals for the third straight game in Friday night's 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Andre Burakovsky scored a pair of goals while J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Samuel Girard also scored to help the Avalanche to its fourth win in the last five games.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Avalanche look to keep rolling vs. Red Wings

Flyers try to end skid; Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 60th time in regular season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games on Friday. Avalanche send potent...
NHL

