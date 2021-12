Cities in Orange County had a drop in the October sales tax receipts this year compared to last year, but most still have an increase in payments for the year to date. The Texas Comptroller’s Office has sent the payments to entities that collect sales taxes. Vidor was the only city up from October last year, but only with about $5,000 more for a 1.92 percent increase. Orange County had a monthly increase of nearly 10 percent.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO