Sunday outside of the Adams Morgan Community Center, a couple in their 30s said their car was towed with all their belongings and had no means of getting it back without cash. They claimed to be law students at GW and that they were married (neither wearing wedding rings). They said they had no family or friends here since they just moved to DC. They would venmo me back in 2 hours and I could have their phone and ID as collateral. I had my car towed when I first moved here so I was too sympathetic to their story.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO