A woman who thought she had lost her wedding forever 50 years ago has been reunited with it, after a kind soul dedicated himself to unearthing it.Peggy MacSween, 86, resigned herself to never finding her golden wedding band that she believed had slipped off her finger while she gathered potatoes at her home on Benbecula, in the Outer Hebrides.But fellow islander Donald MacPhee made it his mission to reunite her with it, searching the area where the potato patch once was for three days with a metal detector.According to MacPhee, who runs the Nunton House Hostel on the island, he...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO