The best Christmas gift is time

 4 days ago

Our time is the best gift we can give to our friends and family this Christmas....

Here are the Best to Worst Gift Givers Based on Your Zodiac Sign

'Tis the season IE. There will be many gift exchanges this holiday season, whether it is between family members, co-workers, or friends. I randomly got curious about who is the best gift giver based on zodiac signs. Sure enough, there is a list on the Internet that breaks it all down. I'll put the ranks below, but before you look. Who do you think is the WORST gift giver?
City Christmas Ornament Contest

The City of Eunice sponsored a Christmas Ornament Contest for all Eunice elementary and St. Edmund students to participate, and winners were announced Thursday. Winners will have their ornaments displayed on the city of Eunice’s Christmas tree and will have the opportunity to ride in the Christmas Parade.
Christmas Parade rolls on Thursday

The Eunice Parade of Lights is to roll at 6 p.m. Thursday and promises to be a lighted parade event. The Eunice Parade of Lights is sponsored by the Eunice Chamber of Commerce and the Eunice Rotary Club. Nickie Toups, Chamber of Commerce president, said the parade this year will be slightly different from previous years as all participants, including floats, trailers, bands, spirit teams are…
Are you ready for the war of the weddings?

Folks are tied up in knots over tying the knot. Just when we thought marriage was a dying institution, the Wall Street Journal cites statistics showing there is a huge pent-up demand for weddings. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the backlog of ceremonies stretches well into 2024. Competition for venues, accessories and services has generated unprecedented stress. Yes, the wedding industry faces…
Toy buying tips when shopping for kids

Shopping for gifts for kids makes many shoppers nostalgic for their own childhoods. Few adults can forget the joy of finding the perfect gift under the tree on Christmas morning. Recreating that magic for a youngster can be as joyous for gift givers as it is for kids. That’s especially so when shoppers make it a point to give safe, age-appropriate gifts. Whether shopping for their own children or…
