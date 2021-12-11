ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Michael C. Carson: Use your blessings to bless others

By Michael C. Carson Columnist
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen was the last time you told someone, "thank you"?. Someone did something for you that "blew your mind!" It left you speechless. Someone "spoke a word on your behalf." Someone did something for you, and in some cases, you will never know who did it. It’s strange how...

www.heraldbulletin.com

icr.org

Jesus Christ Is Our Perfect Mediator

We’ll never get bored throughout eternity. There is always something wonderfully new to learn about our precious Lord Jesus, the uplifting Holy Spirit, and our good heavenly Father. Even now, as we read passages of Scripture that we’ve repeatedly studied, we still find new nuggets for living. At this time of year, we are prompted to turn our focus to the Lord Jesus…and what we learn about Him is always astounding.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Madison County Journal

DUNCAN/True religion, Part 1: praying

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 6:5-8 as we continue our study of this great Gospel of Matthew and of the Sermon on the Mount. Prayer is a key part of Christian experience. Prayer is clearly an important part of spiritual experience and the Lord Jesus in this passage warns us against two particular pitfalls in our prayer life and also guides us in the principals of spiritual conversation with God. Jesus, in this passage, makes it clear that the most important influence on the way we live the Christian life is what we think of God. We will see first in this passage that the true believer must ever be on guard against hypocrisy in prayer. Second, the true believer must be on guard against attempting to manipulate God in prayer. Third, the true believer must cultivate a genuine spiritual practice of prayer. And fourth, the true beliver must be motivated in prayer by the heavenly Father’s goodness and care.
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Christ came to gather all people

The holiday season is a time to gather together for many occasions. There are family get-togethers. There are social gatherings and church programs. Even shoppers gather to fight over the holiday sales. There are many things that bring us together but nothing brings us together like the spirit of Christ....
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

Sacrament of sick is a blessing

Recently, we, the retired priests who reside at the St. John Vianney Villa in Marrero, were anointed with the oil of the sick. Having now been retired for 10 years, it has been noticeable to me how people can be afraid of what has been incorrectly termed as “The Last Rites.” The use of that term has frightened people so much that they don’t easily ask for this anointing of the sick, probably because the threat of death seems to be so close behind.
MARRERO, LA
ADDitude

“God Bless This Mess”

I’ve always been organized. Even before I had kids, I had an aversion to clutter. It’s just hard for me to relax when there’s stuff everywhere. This, of course, means I married someone who doesn’t mind clutter, doesn’t really care about clutter, and leaves clutter everywhere. Laure has always walked in the door and flung her purse on the couch, where half the contents regularly spill out, then launched one flip flop and the other in wild arcs across the room.
RELIGION
madriverunion.com

Blessing of the Fleet

FLEET WEEKEND The 26th Annual Blessing of the Fleet was held on Thanksgiving morning at the Trinidad Bay Memorial Park. Blessings were offered by Sixth Generation Tsurai Villiage descendant Axel Lindgren III, above left, and by Pastor April Sousa from the United Methodist Church of the Joyful Healer. Every year, 4th Grade students from Trinidad School create watercolor images of the fishing boats that will venture out for Crab season, which opened on the Dec. 1. The painting selected this year, by student Trinity Davies and displayed by Susan Rotwein, above, was of the fishing boat Miss Phyllis. Each year a unique talisman is created and given to each fishing boat captain in the hopes of keeping them and their crew safe during the dangerous North Coast winter. This year’s talisman was in remembrance of Bob Hallmark, who passed away in June of this year. Bob ran Bob’s Boat Basin, adjacent to the Sea Scape Restaurant at the Trinidad Pier. A flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay is always a highlight.
TRINIDAD, CA
#Bless
yourokmulgee.com

A Thanksgiving Blessing

Many residents were able to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal thanks to efforts of the community and churches. On Thursday, Okmulgee’s First United Methodist Church held their annual Thanksgiving luncheon in the Rowe Family Life Center; while the Men & Women of Okmulgee and Sister Love Community Outreach took care of residents and visitors at the Dunbar School Cafeteria. On Wednesday, T&amp…
OKMULGEE, OK
Franklin News Post

Blessed by giving

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) students, parents and staff recently gave of their time, talents and resources for the school’s Heritage Project. In its eighth year, the Heritage Project is the school’s largest service-learning opportunity of the year, bringing CHA families and the community together. Grace Altice, development coordinator for the...
RELIGION
Stanly News & Press

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Family is a blessing to community

Kudos to Chris Miller for his amazing article in Tuesday’s SNAP which shared the story of Xang Ly and his wonderful family! (See https://www.thesnaponline.com/2021/11/24/from-laos-to-albemarle-ly-lives-american-dream/ ) This family’s stories of courage, bravery, determination and devotion truly are an inspiration to all of us. I was a young adult during the Vietnam...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Messenger

Remembering ‘angels’

The holidays can be a hard time when you’ve lost someone you love. That’s why Gunderson Funeral Home hosts A Time For Angels each December, to honor those we’ve lost in the last year. The remembrance service was held Sunday at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Emily Sauer...
FORT DODGE, IA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
mycitymag.com

God Bless Us, Every One

If I ever had to leave my house in a hurry with just a few moments to grab my most prized possessions, there is only a handful (in addition to some clothes) I would choose to take with me. They include family photos, the little gifts and cards my boys made for me through the years, and my favorite books.
RELIGION
Winchester Sun

Christmas Blessings

Christmas comes once a year and it is the most beautiful time of the year for so many people. For me and my family, the birth of Christ is remembered each year by the reading of the Christmas story found in Luke 2:1-14. This story begins with Mary and Joseph having to go pay taxes in their city due to a decree that Caesar Augustus had ruled over his people.
RELIGION
Kingsport Times-News

A grandmother struggles, but feels thankful and blessed

Lorraine, like many people in our region these days, is raising some of her grandchildren because their mother is addicted to drugs and alcohol. Yes, that ongoing and worsening drug addiction throughout each pregnancy has left the five grandchildren Lorraine is caring for with varying degrees of disabilities. They range...
KINGSPORT, TN
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Blessing Boxes: accessible blessings

Tuesday was “Giving Tuesday,” an initiative that balances the spending and shopping season which begins on Black Friday. So as Christmas rounds the corner, local churches continue their effort in providing blessing boxes for any who needs them. Blessing Boxes—large, birdhouse-like boxes filled with nonperishable food and toiletries—are anonymous food...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
journaldemocrat.com

Dunbar Presbyterian Church anniversary

The Dunbar Presbyterian Church celebrated its 150th anniversary on Nov. 14. Over 80 people gathered to mark this milestone. The morning began with the traditional ringing of the church bell. The worship and communion service, led by Pastor Gary Ganger, was like that used at the 100th and 125th celebrations....
DUNBAR, NE
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
wels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – December 10

Bible reading based on John 21:15-25 (NIV84) 15When they had finished eating, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon son of John, do you truly love me more than these?”. “Yes, Lord,” he said, “you know that I love you.”. Jesus said, “Feed my lambs.”. 16Again Jesus...
RELIGION

