Michael C. Carson: Use your blessings to bless others

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 6:5-8 as we continue our study of this great Gospel of Matthew and of the Sermon on the Mount. Prayer is a key part of Christian experience. Prayer is clearly an important part of spiritual experience and the Lord Jesus in this passage warns us against two particular pitfalls in our prayer life and also guides us in the principals of spiritual conversation with God. Jesus, in this passage, makes it clear that the most important influence on the way we live the Christian life is what we think of God. We will see first in this passage that the true believer must ever be on guard against hypocrisy in prayer. Second, the true believer must be on guard against attempting to manipulate God in prayer. Third, the true believer must cultivate a genuine spiritual practice of prayer. And fourth, the true beliver must be motivated in prayer by the heavenly Father’s goodness and care.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO