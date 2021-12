The number of homes estate agents typically have for sale has slumped to the lowest on a property website’s records after a “frenzied” 18 months.A year ago, estate agents had an average of 28 homes per branch on their books, but now this average has halved to just 14, according to Rightmove This means sellers coming to market in the next few months and pricing their homes correctly have a high chance of a successful sale, it said.The website said it is the lowest level per estate agency branch that it has ever recorded. Its figures on this go back...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO