NFL

Deebo doing everything in order to play Sunday vs. Bengals

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeebo Samuel is listed as questionable for the 49ers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but the wide receiver is doing everything possible to get ready to play. “Feeling kind of good,” Samuel said. “Been working all week long. Playing it day-by-day and that’s what we will continue to do...

www.nbcsports.com

49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan discusses 49ers’ options vs. Seahawks without Deebo Samuel

36 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The bad news is that the San Francisco 49ers will be without their leading receiver, Deebo Samuel, this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. The good news is that the receiver isn't dealing with a long-term injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Samuel should only miss one to two weeks.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers rule out Deebo vs. Seahawks, leave door open for Warner

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Friday left the door ever-so-slightly open for linebacker Fred Warner to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Warner is listed as doubtful with a hamstring strain that forced him out of the 49ers’ Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While there still appears...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel expects to miss one game, return vs. Bengals in Week 14

San Francisco receiver/running back Deebo Samuel expects to miss only one game with the groin injury he suffered last week. Although he’s expected to miss this week’s game against the Seahawks, Samuel told CBS Sports HQ that there’s no doubt in his mind that he’ll be back next week against the Bengals.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers injury report: Where do they turn without Deebo, Warner?

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have to compensate for the losses of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner. Samuel (groin) and Warner (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Wednesday and are not expected to be available for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Deebo Samuel playing today vs. the Seahawks?

Deebo Samuel has had a breakout season both for fantasy football managers and the San Francisco 49ers. However, heading into Week 13, there were question marks surrounding his health and whether or not he would be available to play against the Seattle Seahawks today. Is Samuel going to play today or will the 49ers need to change their offensive game plan without him? What does this 49ers’ offense look like if Samuel is out due to injury?
NFL
Red Bluff Daily News

49ers on Wednesday: Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel not practicing yet for Bengals

SANTA CLARA — Here is the 49ers’ roll call from Wednesday’s practice regarding which injured players could and couldn’t go:. Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee): He got placed in the NFL’s protocol Monday and that is only part of why he will not practice today. Mitchell also has knee “irritation,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday of an MRI result. As for the concussion, Mitchell must pass a series of tests this week to get cleared for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
NFL
SF

Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw OUT; Deebo Samuel Questionable vs. Bengals

San Francisco will be shorthanded at the running back position heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Just ahead of the team's Midwest trek, Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media and revealed running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ has officially been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. Mitchell briefly left the 49ers Week 13 contest against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a head injury. Despite being re-evaluated postgame, Mitchell experienced symptoms the following day, placing him back in the concussion protocol. He also experienced some "knee irritation," a new injury that the team will be monitoring.
NFL
All49ers

Deebo Samuel (Groin) Is Questionable to Play Against the Bengals

The 49ers better be careful. They've listed wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) as questionable to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Samuel injured his groin two weeks ago, and practiced for the first time Friday, which was a mere walkthrough. So he's not 100 percent healthy. The 49ers most likely...
NFL
NESN

Deebo Samuel might play in Week 14 against the Bengals

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Deebo Samuel might play in Week 14 against the Bengals. Samuel has been sidelined with a groin injury but fully participated in the 49ers half-speed practice on Friday. Samuel is listed as questionable, but it’s looking like he will be a game-time decision. Samuel leads the team in receiving yards with 1,006 and is second in rushing yards with 203. He’s also added five rushing and five receiving touchdowns. Samuel already missed San Francisco’s Week 13 game against the Seahawks. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Samuel is a +110 to score a touchdown against Cincinnati. Samuel is one of San Francisco’s most effective players on offense, so having him back would be a considerable gain for the team. The 49ers could especially use Samuel in the backfield as they’re already without Elijah Mitchell.
NFL
SF

What Do Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel Statuses Mean for 49ers Fantasy Outlook vs. Bengals

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had a productive game (aside from two ugly picks) last week despite missing ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, and his 8.5 YPA ranks second in the NFL this season. Jimmy G can be considered a top-15 fantasy QB this week in a matchup that could call for more passing than usual with so many injuries to San Francisco's running backs. The Bengals rank 29th in defensive DVOA on passes over the middle of the field, where Garoppolo works almost exclusively. He's a sneaky fantasy start in a matchup with one of this week's highest totals (49 points).
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel back at practice, questionable for Sunday

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be back in the 49ers lineup on Sunday. Samuel missed last week’s loss to Seattle and the first two practices of the week with a groin injury, but he practiced on Friday and has been listed as questionable to face the Bengals this weekend. Samuel didn’t provide much of a hint about which side of the questionable fence he thinks he will wind up on come Sunday.
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

49ers pregame: Deebo Samuel returns to face Bengals in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Deebo Samuel is suiting up for the 49ers today after missing last Sunday’s loss in Seattle because of a groin strain. Samuel accounts for 10 of the team’s 36 touchdowns this season, and more of that production could be needed to keep pace with a Bengals offense that figures to attack the 49ers’ injury-depleted cornerback unit.
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel is back, scores TD as 49ers lead Bengals

The 49ers have to be happy Deebo Samuel is back in the lineup versus the Bengals, as he’s the first player to find the end zone in Week 14. The San Francisco 49ers sure have to be thrilled wide receiver Deebo Samuel, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s all-purpose offensive weapon, is back after missing last week with a groin injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo indeed active for 49ers' pivotal game vs. Bengals

After his status was up in the air throughout the week, Deebo Samuel indeed will be in uniform for the 49ers' pivotal clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Samuel was not among the seven 49ers inactives for Week 14. Samuel missed the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Deebo Samuel playing today vs. the Bengals? Latest news on 49ers WR

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel has been battling a groin injury and has been questionable throughout the week for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Will he be available in Week 14? What is the latest on Samuel’s injury status, and how has he performed so far in 2021?
NFL
NBC Sports

Mitchell, Deebo still sidelined as 49ers prepare to face Bengals

Time is running out on the 49ers getting two of their top offensive playmakers ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Elijah Mitchell on Thursday sat out his second day of practice this week while he works through the NFL's concussion protocol. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who sat out...
NFL

