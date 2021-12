It feels like the Los Angeles Lakers have been treading water through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. At 10-11, the Lakers are far from being the team many predicted they would be in the offseason as there are several factors working against them. The primary factor has been health as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already dealt with injuries while projected rotation pieces in Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have yet to make their debuts due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO