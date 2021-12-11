ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Westgate Wins First Ever State Title with 14-13 Victory over Warren Easton

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
 2 days ago
Westgate wins their first ever state title, with a 14-13 victory over Warren Easton.

With the Tigers up by 1 with under a minute to go, the Eagles had 1st and goal at the 1. But Westgate came up with 4 consecutive stops to clinch the title.

Westgate began the game with a 73 yard touchdown from Jordan Doucet to Danny Lewis. After Warren Easton tied the game at 7 going into halftime, Dedrick Latulus made an incredible one-handed grab to put the Tigers up 14-13 in the 3rd.

Danny Lewis was named the Class 4A Most Outstanding Player, after the Cincinnati commit finished with 6 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Lewis, also playing on the defensive line, had a couple key tackles-for-loss on the Tigers game winning goal-line stand.

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Brian Kelly has flippant response for leaving Notre Dame high and dry

Brian Kelly turned the college football world upside down when he left Notre Dame to take the open LSU head coaching position. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract. Notre Dame is in the midst of a fight for the College Football Playoff, and the CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said earlier in the week that Kelly’s departure to LSU could have an impact on Notre Dame’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
