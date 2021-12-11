ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Vanderjagt leads Northview to win over Wyoming in opener

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7iqL_0dK2JvSP00 Northview 74, Wyoming 64

Northview senior Kyler Vanderjagt scored 31 points to lead the Wildcats to 74-64 win over visiting Wyoming in front of a large crowd on Friday night.

"It was great having the fans back bringing a lot of energy to the team that was great," Vanderjagt said. "It was a lot of fun. Feels great, it's been a long time coming, it's been a lot of work so it is good got to get into it got a game tomorrow so it is time to focus up."

Northview trailed 54-48 after three quarters but outscored the Wolves 26-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Ramere Draper led Wyoming with 24 points and Jaleil Holt scored 23.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
City
Northview, MI
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Sports
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy