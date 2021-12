The owner of the popular NASCAR Racing Experience has been charged with aggravated assault and strangulation in Nashville. Bob Lutz, who is also the President and CEO of both the Richard Petty Driving Experience and Driving 101, LLC, was arrested at 3:30 AM on Saturday at a hotel in downtown Nashville. According to an affidavit from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lutz allegedly got into an argument with a woman he had been dating for about six months when the […] The post Bob Lutz, President & CEO Of Richard Petty Driving Experience, Charged With Assault & Strangulation In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO