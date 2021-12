The Cleveland Cavaliers absolutely dominated on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no other way to describe the team’s performance. In a 123-106 win — and that doesn’t really do justice to how close the game was — Cleveland all five Cavs starters scored in double figures, as did Kevin Love and Cedi Osman off the bench. Cleveland won the first quarter by 14 points and then the second 7 points, giving them a halftime lead that was never really in doubt. In perhaps one the team’s best overall performances of the season, the result never really felt in doubt.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO