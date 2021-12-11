ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Boys basketball: Scarlets stun Ottumwa boys in Metro opener

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j862O_0dK2IxBe00
Ottumwa senior Adam Greiner (34) drives through traffic against the defense of Des Moines East on Friday during a CIML Metro conference boys basketball contest at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — For 31 minutes and 38 seconds on Friday night, the Des Moines East boys basketball team was almost literally hit or miss at the charity stripe.

Actually, it was more miss. East missed 15 of their first 27 free throws in a CIML Metro conference opener in which every point ultimately mattered.

Kobrom Mikele and Bobby Smith, however, made them when it counted the most scoring the final four points on four straight free throws in the final 22.6 seconds. Just one miss ultimately would have prevented the Scarlets from getting out of a Ottumwa with a stunning 50-49 win over the Bulldogs, who saw an eight-point second half lead slip through their fingers in their first home game of the season.

Mikele finished with a game-high 15 points, going 6-9 from the foul line while adding five steals on defense. Ottumwa committed 27 turnovers in the contest, losing a fourth quarter lead in a role reversal of their season-opening 51-46 win at Fairfield on Monday in which the Bulldogs rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter by taking advantage of 31 Trojan turnovers to finish the game on a 16-5 run.

Adam Greiner led Ottumwa in the loss with a double-double, scoring 14 points while hauling in 15 rebounds going up against both talented guards like Mikele and the Scarlets' 6-6 sophomore post presence Tyron Wright who fouled out with eight points and 11 rebounds for East. Greiner's final three points would come off an inbounds pass from Rahsha Pope, leading to a lay-up and a foul that drew a huge reaction from Greiner early in the fourth quarter resulting in a technical foul that drew Greiner a spot on the OHS bench for the final seven minutes.

In those final seven minutes, Ottumwa was outscored 19-11 by East. The final five points for Ottumwa came on a putback by Carter Thompson with 2.5 seconds left and a 3-pointer off a steal of the ensuing inbounds pass by Cale Leonard as the buzzer sounded, ultimately leaving the Bulldogs a single point short of the Scarlets (1-1, 1-0 CIML Metro), who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Ottumwa.

Mason Young added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Leonard finished with a career-high 10 points in the loss.

Ottumwa (1-1, 0-1 CIML Metro) heads to West Des Moines Valley on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottumwa, IA
Basketball
Ottumwa, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Ottumwa, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Fairfield, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Metro Conference#Scarlets#Stun#Ciml Metro#Ohs
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
88
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy