Boys basketball: Scarlets stun Ottumwa boys in Metro opener

Ottumwa senior Adam Greiner (34) drives through traffic against the defense of Des Moines East on Friday during a CIML Metro conference boys basketball contest at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — For 31 minutes and 38 seconds on Friday night, the Des Moines East boys basketball team was almost literally hit or miss at the charity stripe.

Actually, it was more miss. East missed 15 of their first 27 free throws in a CIML Metro conference opener in which every point ultimately mattered.

Kobrom Mikele and Bobby Smith, however, made them when it counted the most scoring the final four points on four straight free throws in the final 22.6 seconds. Just one miss ultimately would have prevented the Scarlets from getting out of a Ottumwa with a stunning 50-49 win over the Bulldogs, who saw an eight-point second half lead slip through their fingers in their first home game of the season.

Mikele finished with a game-high 15 points, going 6-9 from the foul line while adding five steals on defense. Ottumwa committed 27 turnovers in the contest, losing a fourth quarter lead in a role reversal of their season-opening 51-46 win at Fairfield on Monday in which the Bulldogs rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter by taking advantage of 31 Trojan turnovers to finish the game on a 16-5 run.

Adam Greiner led Ottumwa in the loss with a double-double, scoring 14 points while hauling in 15 rebounds going up against both talented guards like Mikele and the Scarlets' 6-6 sophomore post presence Tyron Wright who fouled out with eight points and 11 rebounds for East. Greiner's final three points would come off an inbounds pass from Rahsha Pope, leading to a lay-up and a foul that drew a huge reaction from Greiner early in the fourth quarter resulting in a technical foul that drew Greiner a spot on the OHS bench for the final seven minutes.

In those final seven minutes, Ottumwa was outscored 19-11 by East. The final five points for Ottumwa came on a putback by Carter Thompson with 2.5 seconds left and a 3-pointer off a steal of the ensuing inbounds pass by Cale Leonard as the buzzer sounded, ultimately leaving the Bulldogs a single point short of the Scarlets (1-1, 1-0 CIML Metro), who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Ottumwa.

Mason Young added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Leonard finished with a career-high 10 points in the loss.

Ottumwa (1-1, 0-1 CIML Metro) heads to West Des Moines Valley on Tuesday.