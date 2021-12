I am reading Sarah Jaffe’s Work Won’t Love You Back. As you can imagine, this is rather like throwing gasoline on a flame. Jaffe’s book is packed with all the things I hate about our working world — or perhaps our not-working world — and she’s put names and vivid life stories with all the broken elements. What Jaffe makes abundantly clear is that our “work ethic” — what I call the cult of busy-ness, since the fetishizing of being at a wage-job all the time has little to do with actual work — is killing us. I’d like to expand that a bit. This mania for wage work is not just killing us and our planet; it is not even generating any true rewards for anyone. It is empty, useless waste. And it certainly isn’t getting any real work done.

