ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron scores 33, Lakers roll past Thunder

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGbsU_0dK2IR8W00
Thunder logo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting, and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-95 on Friday night.

James — who sat out the Lakers’ first two games against the Thunder this season, both losses — had six assists and five rebounds. Avery Bradley added a season-high 22 points for the Lakers, who moved one game above .500.

Rookie Tre Mann scored a season-high 19 points for Oklahoma City. Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who came in averaging 21.9 points per game, finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

The Lakers led by 25 points in the second quarter, but the Thunder cut it to 12 before the Lakers re-asserted themselves and led 64-45 at the break. James had 23 points in the first half on 9-for-10 shooting. The Lakers shot 54% from the field and 59% from 3-point range before the break.

The Lakers remained in control and led 93-68 at the end of the third quarter.

TULSA SURVIVORS

Two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre attended their first-ever NBA game. Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, 100, received a standing ovation from the crowd when they were shown on the big screen.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Avery Bradley
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebron#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hypefresh.co

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Scores 33 Against The Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James seemed to get the last laugh against the Detroit Pistons in their rematch. James attempted to send a message to the league last night as he went for 33 points and nine assists, in 110-106 victory of the Pistons. Luckily, there were no confrontations between James and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart this game.
NBA
spectrumnews1.com

LeBron scores 33, Lakers fend off Pistons after losing large lead

LOS ANGELES — Motivation for the Lakers could have come from a few areas Sunday. Maybe it was their humbling triple-overtime loss two days earlier to the unheralded Sacramento Kings, who had just fired their coach and played without two injured starters. What You Need To Know. The Los Angeles...
NBA
FanSided

Hot shooting lifts Lakers past OKC Thunder, despite stellar rookie play

The OKC Thunder came into Friday night on a two-game winning streak, bouncing back from their historic loss against Memphis last week the Thunder took down the Pistons and Raptors. The Oklahoma City Thunder won the first two matchups against the Lakers this season and welcomed them to the Paycom Center for the final time this year, as the two teams will only meet once more in April in L.A.
NBA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy