Sandy man tells police he killed wife in 'fit of rage'

SANDY, Utah — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man shot and killed his wife Friday night in Sandy.

Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy Police Department said the husband — later identified as 57-year-old William Matthew Jonides — called 9-1-1 at about 9 p.m. to report that he had just shot his wife.

Jonides surrendered to officers when they arrived at the home, located near 400 East Montana Drive (near 11400 South). Officers then entered the home and confirmed that the woman was dead.

FOX 13

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said nobody else was home at the time of the shooting, and they believe the man and woman were the only ones who lived there.

Police believe there is no threat to the public as the incident was domestic violence-related and the suspect is in custody.

Jonides was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail early Saturday morning on one first-degree felony count of murder. An arrest report says he told police (post-Miranda warning) that he killed his wife "in a fit of rage."

A judge ordered that Jonides be held without bail.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):

