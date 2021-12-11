ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Sandy man tells police he killed wife in 'fit of rage'

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExsQ7_0dK2I2Oq00

SANDY, Utah — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man shot and killed his wife Friday night in Sandy.

Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy Police Department said the husband — later identified as 57-year-old William Matthew Jonides — called 9-1-1 at about 9 p.m. to report that he had just shot his wife.

Jonides surrendered to officers when they arrived at the home, located near 400 East Montana Drive (near 11400 South). Officers then entered the home and confirmed that the woman was dead.

FOX 13

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said nobody else was home at the time of the shooting, and they believe the man and woman were the only ones who lived there.

Police believe there is no threat to the public as the incident was domestic violence-related and the suspect is in custody.

Jonides was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail early Saturday morning on one first-degree felony count of murder. An arrest report says he told police (post-Miranda warning) that he killed his wife "in a fit of rage."

A judge ordered that Jonides be held without bail.

____________

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition:
    • Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465)
    • Online help: udvc.org
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline
  • If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Comments / 6

Catina Harper
5d ago

awe they hide his identity but let it have been a horse of another color their face and name would be plastered all over the news

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy