Nineteen people have died and scores were injured after a bus carrying people to a religious site in Mexico crashed into a house.The Friday crash is thought to have happened after the brakes on the bus failed, causing it to smash into a building, local media reported. The bus was on a highway in the township of Joquicingo, in Mexico State, about 45 miles outside of Mexico City, when it crashed.At least 10 ambulances attended the scene, with several passengers airlifted to hospital, CNN reported.“At the moment 19 deceased and 32 injured people are reported and it will be the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO