Syracuse blows halftime lead, falls at Georgetown (full coverage)

Syracuse saw a 10 point halftime lead quickly evaporate in the second half and Georgetown made enough plays in the final minutes as the Orange fell 79-75 on Saturday. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 5-5 on the season.

Buddy Boeheim led Syacuse with 17 points, but the senior guard struggled for most of the game.

Syracuse (5-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) takes on one of its most familiar opponents, Georgetown (4-4) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Tip off in the nation’s capital is set for 12:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Orange and the Hoyas meet for the 97th time in the history of the series. The Orange lead 52-44 with the most recent game resulting in a 74-69 Syracuse win on Jan. 9, 2021. The two teams have a history that dates back to 1930.

