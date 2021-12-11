ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse blows halftime lead, falls at Georgetown (full coverage)

Syracuse saw a 10 point halftime lead quickly evaporate in the second half and Georgetown made enough plays in the final minutes as the Orange fell 79-75 on Saturday. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 5-5 on the season.

Buddy Boeheim led Syacuse with 17 points, but the senior guard struggled for most of the game.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • In another classic Syracuse-Georgetown battle, the Hoyas take it, 79-75 (Syracuse.com)
  • Georgetown comes back from double-digit deficit to beat archrival Syracuse 79-75 (247Sports.com)
  • Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 79-75 loss to Georgetown (NunesMagician.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

JIM BOEHEIM’S POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

MEDIA:

Syracuse (5-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) takes on one of its most familiar opponents, Georgetown (4-4) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Tip off in the nation’s capital is set for 12:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Orange and the Hoyas meet for the 97th time in the history of the series. The Orange lead 52-44 with the most recent game resulting in a 74-69 Syracuse win on Jan. 9, 2021. The two teams have a history that dates back to 1930.

  • Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Georgetown (DailyOrange.com)
  • ORANGE SET FOR FORMAL BIG EAST RIVAL GAME AGAINST HOYAS (Cuse.com)
  • Syracuse vs. Georgetown: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more (NunesMagician.com)
  • Beat writers agree on a Syracuse bounce-back win against Georgetown (DailyOrange.com)

MEDIA:

