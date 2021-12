We are just a few days away from the highly anticipated premiere of “1883” and the excitement among “Yellowstone” followers is boiling over. “1883” is a “Yellowstone” prequel that will trace the roots of the Dutton family all the way back to the titular year. One of the main reasons for “1883” excitement is the phenomenal cast that will grace our television screens. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has done an excellent of loading up the “1883” casts with some of the top talent in the world. One such talent is rising actor LaMonica Garrett, who will be playing a character named Thomas on the show. Garrett is considered an up-and-comer on the Hollywood scene and his role in “1883” should only provide a nice boost for his acting career. We don’t know a ton about Thomas but that will change on December 19 with the world premiere of the “Yellowstone” spinoff.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO