ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Preventative COVID-19 Antibody Drugs

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultinational pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has launched a COVID-19 antibody drug that aims to provide protection from infection for up to six months, particularly for people with medical vulnerabilities pertaining...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

FDA Advisors Recommend Antiviral Pill for Early COVID Treatment

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has recommended emergency use authorization of molnupirvair (Lagevrio), Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19, but the panel expressed concerns about its modest effectiveness and potential risks. Despite the availability of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, there is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug may be less effective against Omicron

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody drug could be less effective against Omicron, it said on Tuesday, adding to fears about the efficacy of existing treatments after Moderna's top boss raised similar concerns about the company's vaccine. Global markets tumbled after comments from Moderna's chief executive officer rekindled worries that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

FDA adds strict safety warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly

(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has added its strictest warning to the labels of drugs from Pfizer (PFE.N), Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and AbbVie (ABBV.N) belonging to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, citing risk of serious health issues and death in patients 50 and over, the drugmakers said on Friday.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid 19#Antibodies#Evushield#Omicron
The Independent

Three doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine ‘neutralises Omicron’, study suggests

Three doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appear to neutralise the new Omicron variant, according to preliminary studies. Pfizer and BioNTech said that two doses of the vaccine showed a significantly reduced effectiveness against Omicron, suggesting people can still get infected with the variant. However, two jabs are still...
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Eli Lilly Receives Emergency Use Nod for COVID-19 Antibody Therapy in Patients Under Age 12

Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) antibody treatment has received expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include certain high-risk pediatric patients under the age of 12. This expansion authorizes the pharmaceutical company’s bamlanivimab with etesevimab as the first-of-its-kind neutralizing antibody therapy to be administered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

FDA authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody treatment to prevent severe infection in patients with weakened immune systems

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody treatment for people at high risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Unlike other monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid, AstraZeneca’s treatment is designed for patients who are not currently infected with the coronavirus - but wish to protect themselves from potential future infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

GSK says its COVID antibody therapy works against Omicron. Here’s what other drugmakers say about their treatments

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline announced today that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy, made in partnership with Vir Biotechnology, is effective against the new Omicron variant. The data from early-stage studies, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, shows...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

FDA Expands Authorization of Two Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment and Post-Exposure Prevention of COVID-19 to Younger Pediatric Patients, Including Newborns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (previously authorized for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds), to additionally authorize bamlanivimab and etesivimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in all younger pediatric patients, including newborns, who have a positive COVID-19 test and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This revision also authorizes bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to be administered together, for post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 in all pediatric patients, including newborns, at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year. Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca's statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

France approves antibody therapy for high-risk COVID cases

French health authorities have approved the use of an anti-body treatment made by AstraZeneca for high-risk people who show resistance to vaccines against coronavirus. The independent public health body HAS Friday night announced "a greenlight for the preventive use of Evusheld... for patients with a very high-risk of contracting a severe form of COVID-19".
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID can be safely given by injection

(HealthDay)—The best available treatment for COVID-19 infection just got a lot easier to administer to more people, potentially saving more lives in the process, a new study claims. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to dramatically reduce risk of hospitalization and death if given within five days of developing symptoms of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs ‘induce fewer antibodies against Omicron’

Two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines induce lower levels of antibodies against Omicron a new study suggests.Researchers said the findings indicate the new variant has the potential to drive a further wave of infections, including among those already vaccinated.However, the team from the University of Oxford said there is currently no evidence of increased potential to cause severe disease, hospital admission or deaths in vaccinated populations.Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to antigens, in a bid to fight off disease.The findings came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would be “completely unfair”...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

How COVID-19 pandemic harms blood pressure health

In a new study from the Cleveland Clinic, researchers found blood pressure increased significantly for many individuals during the pandemic. They studied almost 500,000 individuals and looked at pre-pandemic changes in blood pressure and during the pandemic changes in blood pressure. They aimed to assess if some of the consequences...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy