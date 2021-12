Even though Faith Hill has been married to Tim McGraw for 25 years, intimate scenes that she shares with Tim in the new Yellowstone prequel 1883 are the hardest for her. Faith told People of the scene where her character Margaret Dutton and McGraw’s character James Dutton take a bath together, “It was uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation. I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.”

