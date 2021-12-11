Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

We're a matter of days away from the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the Spider-Man mythos. The film's take on Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland, is at the center of the third live-action series of Spider-Man films, following entries starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While the jury's still out as to whether or not Maguire or Garfield will appear in No Way Home, some are using the multiversal antics of the film are provoking a trip down memory lane — apparently, for Holland as well. In a recent interview with the Jake's Takes YouTube channel, Holland spoke about what his favorite scenes are in the previous Spider-Man series.

