Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

 3 days ago

www.the-messenger.com

Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship and Coping With Fame Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. On-screen and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke candidly to the Associated Press about their relationship and what they mean to each other during interviews at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland started his remarks on Zendaya by adorably complimenting her as she stepped on the red carpet.
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
Us Weekly

Tom Holland Will Return as Spider-Man After Claiming His Franchise Future Was Uncertain

The suit still fits! Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in future Marvel movies despite previously hinting that he wasn’t sure he’d continue his role as Peter Parker. Producer Amy Pascal revealed that Holland, 25, won’t be retiring from playing the web-slinging superhero after Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in December. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal, 63, told Fandango in a Monday, November 29, interview. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”
Tom Holland
digitalspy.com

Tom Holland clarifies comments about his Spider-Man future

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has clarified his recent comments about his future within the Marvel franchise. In the run-up to the superhero sequel's eagerly anticipated release, the actor sat down for a lengthy chat with GQ. During it, he seemingly suggested that the studio should look into developing a Miles Morales movie, before joking: "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong".
Page Six

Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about their height difference

Height is not an issue for this young couple. Tom Holland and Zendaya seemed more than happy to joke about their two-inch height difference during a joint interview on “The Graham Norton Show” Friday night. “There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he...
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Breaks Silence Following News Regarding His MCU Future

Yesterday, we learned that Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be Tom Holland's last movie as Spider-Man in the MCU. Marvel Studios and Sony will continue to collaborate and they are set to make another trilogy with the character. The news definitely delighted fans, but no one is happier than Spider-Man himself Tom Holland.
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Parts About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Movies

We're a matter of days away from the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the Spider-Man mythos. The film's take on Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland, is at the center of the third live-action series of Spider-Man films, following entries starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While the jury's still out as to whether or not Maguire or Garfield will appear in No Way Home, some are using the multiversal antics of the film are provoking a trip down memory lane — apparently, for Holland as well. In a recent interview with the Jake's Takes YouTube channel, Holland spoke about what his favorite scenes are in the previous Spider-Man series.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

Tom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it. During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment of...
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Souvenir He Has From a Movie Set

Tom Holland made an appearance on the popular web series Hot Ones, which was just released on Thursday (December 9)!. While trying different levels of hot wings, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about an array of topics, including the upcoming movie, his favorite souvenir from a set and how he bombed his Star Wars audition.
darkhorizons.com

More Tom Holland Spider-Man Future Talk

More talk about the future of the “Spider-Man” franchise, and actor Tom Holland’s involvement in it, has circled today. Previously it had been indicated producer Amy Pascal wants Holland to keep playing the role and hinted that a new trilogy on the way. Holland himself has been...
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Zendaya compared her and Tom Holland to her mum and dad

Zendaya and Tom Holland have more to say about their “inch or two” height difference. On December 11, the couple was interviewed during a Sirius XM Town Hall event about their upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led to a conversation about an on-screen kiss and the fact that Zendaya is taller than her costar.
