Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores in return

O'Connor had a shorthanded assist, one shot on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens. O'Connor did most of the work on Colorado's first goal. He raced Chris Wideman into the Montreal zone for a loose puck and pressured the defenseman into a turnover, then he found the trailing Valeri Nichushkin, who squeezed the puck through the pads of Jake Allen. It was O'Connor's third shorthanded point of the season and ninth overall in 20 games. There will be a lineup tweak when J.T. Compher (upper body) returns mid-December, but O'Connor has played well enough to retain a role on the third line.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO