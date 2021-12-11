ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores in return

Compher (upper body) scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings. Compher missed...

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
Gabriel Landeskog
Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
Detroit Red Wings
Colorado Avalanche
Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Ruled out indefinitely

Murray (lower body) will be sidelined indefinitely according to coach Jared Bednar, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Considering Murray has tallied just four points in 17 games this season, his extended absence may go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players. Still, with the defender unavailable, Kurtis MacDermid may be tasked with playing additional minutes in a defensive role. Given his anticipated absence, Murray will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Activated and reassigned

Kaut (shoulder) was removed from injured reserve and was then sent down to AHL Colorado on Monday. Kaut was pointless in six games before sustaining his shoulder injury so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. If the 22-year-old winger can put his scoring touch on display with the Eagles, he should be in line for a call-up from the minors sooner rather than later.
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Works for assist

O'Connor had a shorthanded assist, one shot on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens. O'Connor did most of the work on Colorado's first goal. He raced Chris Wideman into the Montreal zone for a loose puck and pressured the defenseman into a turnover, then he found the trailing Valeri Nichushkin, who squeezed the puck through the pads of Jake Allen. It was O'Connor's third shorthanded point of the season and ninth overall in 20 games. There will be a lineup tweak when J.T. Compher (upper body) returns mid-December, but O'Connor has played well enough to retain a role on the third line.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will play Wednesday

MacKinnon (lower body), as expected, will be back in action versus Toronto on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon -- who returns from an eight-game absence -- was stuck in a five-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, though he picked up five helpers over that stretch. MacKinnon will rejoin the first line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit. With 10 points in eight contests, MacKinnon should continue to provide elite-level fantasy value now that he's been cleared to return.
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Traveling with team

Francouz (ankle) will join the Avs for their five-game road trip starting Wednesday in Toronto, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Francouz will face an uphill battle to get any game action even once cleared to play, as Darcy Kuemper figures to remain the No. 1 option. For his part, Francouz should compete with Jonas Johansson for the backup role, though coach Jared Bednar indicated the team could carry all three netminders.
Avalanche’s Gamble on Nichushkin Is Paying Dividends

In nine games this season, Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin has five goals, four assists, and a plus/minus of plus-9. It’s the most productive nine-game stretch of Nichushkin’s career since he had 10 points and a plus-11 in December 2013, his rookie season. And it is by far the best start to a season Nichushkin has had since joining the NHL.
