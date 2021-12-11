ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Goals in consecutive games

 2 days ago

MacKinnon scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings....

Nathan MacKinnon practices, likely to return at Toronto

Nathan MacKinnon was back out there this morning, in a regular, blue jersey at Colorado Avalanche practice. After practice, Jared Bednar said MacKinnon likely will play Wednesday night in Toronto. “As of right now, it looks like he’s good to go,” Bednar said. “We’ll see how the next couple of...
MacKinnon will play Wednesday vs. Maple Leafs after missing 8 games

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday. "He'll be in," Bednar said on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio. "He'll be playing (Wednesday). It would take a lot to keep him out." MacKinnon has missed the last...
Avalanche’s Rantanen Can Continue Elite Goal-Scoring Pace and Hit 50

Often in the shadow of fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, it is probably fair to say that Mikko Rantanen doesn’t get the league-wide credit he deserves. More of a goal scorer than MacKinnon, the Finnish forward can use that to separate himself and show off his own skills, and he can do that this season.
Avalanche's 5-goal second period buries Rangers

Logan O'Connor scored twice in 22 seconds late in a five-goal second period for the Colorado Avalanche, who concluded a five-game road trip with a 7-3 rout of the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. O'Connor capped the outburst that saw Colorado score five times on 13 shots. He put...
Avs-Maple Leafs notebook: Does Nathan MacKinnon have to change HIS game upon return?

Nathan MacKinnon is back tonight for the Colorado Avalanche against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his eight-game absence, the Avs went 7-1-0 and outscored the opposition 40-20 which, Colorado Hockey Now has learned, is by a 2-to-1 margin. Look, we all want Nathan MacKinnon to play the way he always...
Avs Mailbag: Why hasn’t Nathan MacKinnon been as dominant this season?

Hi Mike, what is going on with Nathan MacKinnon right now? He hasn’t been the same player this year. This team is known for scoring, scary what might happen if MacKinnon gets things rolling also. Thanks. — Matt, Aurora. MacKinnon seems to struggle on restarts. His first couple games...
NHL Rink Wrap: Flyers losing streak up to 10; MacKinnon’s nifty goal

Break up the Canucks! Vancouver is now 2-0-0 under Bruce Boudreau after a 2-1 shootout victory over the Bruins. Demko stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime and denied Boston’s two attempts in the shootout. Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils. As the team debuted their “Jersey” jerseys, Blackwood blanked the Flyers...
Sabres visit the Panthers after Skinner's 2-goal game

LINE: Panthers -329, Sabres +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Buffalo after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-4 loss to the Kraken. The Panthers are 3-0-2 in division play. Florida ranks third in the NHL recording 10.1 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.4 assists.
Nashville hosts Boston after Forsberg's 4-goal game

LINE: Predators -102, Bruins -117; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Boston Bruins after Filip Forsberg scored four goals in the Predators' 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets. The Predators are 7-4-0 at home. Nashville is eighth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9...
Coyotes' Antoine Roussel: Goals in consecutive games

Roussel scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Jets. Roussel tallied the only goal of Monday's at 17:59 of the second period. The French winger has scored two of his three goals this season in the last two games. He's added 21 shots on net, 35 PIM, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating through 18 appearances. Despite the sudden uptick in offense, Roussel is unlikely to keep up his hot streak for long and doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
Raiders report: Trent Sieg’s consecutive games streak in jeopardy

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Washington Football Team, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the Day. One of Rich Bisaccia’s main talking points since he became interim head coach...
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Leads defenders with 10 goals

Makar scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He wired a long wrister from the right point that found twine through a sea of legs. Makar is quickly becoming a game-changing defender. He leads NHL defenders with 10 goals and sits fifth in scoring from the blue line with 21 points in 18 games.
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Deposits goal in shootout loss

Bastian scored a goal and levied two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators. Bastian tallied at 8:20 of the second period, briefly giving the Devils a 2-1 lead. The 24-year-old has played in six straight games since he was reclaimed off of waivers from the Kraken. He's up to three goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 28 hits and 31 PIM in 18 contests overall this year. The Ontario native is unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role.
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Pockets goal in win

Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots and one hit in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal. Burakovsky brushed off the ignominy of a minus-3 in the previous night's 8-3 loss to Toronto and scored his seventh goal of the season. An Avalanche rush led by Nazem Kadri eventually led to a couple of Jake Allen saves before Burakovsky cleaned up the loose change with a backhander to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. It was the Austrian's first tally in six games. The Avs' second line has been cooking and accounted for two of their four goals Thursday.
Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Looks like a goal scorer

Newhook had one goal, one assist and two shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Senators. Newhook recorded his first multi-point game and snapped a four-game pointless drought. He battled in the Ottawa zone to nab an assist on Colorado's first goal, then scored on what the cognsocenti might refer to as a "goal scorer's" goal to begin a comeback from a three-goal deficit. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, stickhandled through a couple of defenders before beating Anton Forsberg top shelf. The Avalanche prospect, who was demoted after the first game of the season, looks like he belongs in the NHL now. The 20-year-old forward has seven points in 11 games.
Avalanche Game 22 Grades: Flying on

Nicolas Aube-Kubel – C- He was really amped up and it showed. That manifested in some good ways but also some bad with him taking another needless penalty, this one in the offensive zone, and it led to a goal against and helped Philadelphia briefly climb back into the game. Justus Annunen – C- Claude Giroux’s goals were bombs. The…
