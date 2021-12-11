Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Goals in consecutive games

Roussel scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Jets. Roussel tallied the only goal of Monday's at 17:59 of the second period. The French winger has scored two of his three goals this season in the last two games. He's added 21 shots on net, 35 PIM, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating through 18 appearances. Despite the sudden uptick in offense, Roussel is unlikely to keep up his hot streak for long and doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO