Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Goals in consecutive games

Newhook had one goal, one assist and two shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Senators. Newhook recorded his first multi-point game and snapped a four-game pointless drought. He battled in the Ottawa zone to nab an assist on Colorado's first goal, then scored on what the cognsocenti might refer to as a "goal scorer's" goal to begin a comeback from a three-goal deficit. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, stickhandled through a couple of defenders before beating Anton Forsberg top shelf. The Avalanche prospect, who was demoted after the first game of the season, looks like he belongs in the NHL now. The 20-year-old forward has seven points in 11 games.
Comments / 0