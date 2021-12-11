Advent offers a time to pause, rediscover hope

Across the world, rings of greenery and candles adorn tables in homes and altars in churches. Every Sunday in December, many Christians light another wick as the days bend toward Christmas.

Lighting this Advent wreath has become a common practice, one that was first developed in the 1500s by German Lutherans. But it wasn’t until the 19th century that a Protestant pastor named Johann Hinrich Wichern created the blueprint for the modern version of the wreath.

Originally, it had 20 small red candles, which were lit daily with four white candles that were sparked on Sundays. Over time, the wreath was pared down to include four purple (or sometimes blue) candles to be lit on Sunday and one white candle reserved for Christmas.

And while the tradition of lighting an Advent wreath continues to gain popularity, the observance of the period itself is a much older, deeper practice.

The term “Advent” comes for the Latin word “adventus” which means “coming,” and it’s been part of the seasonal celebration of the church since the fifth century. It began with set days of fasting but has since transformed.

For the Rev. Alan Akridge, priest of St. Marks Episcopal Church in Brunswick, the four weeks ahead of Christmas celebrate the anticipation of the arrival of Christ.

“It is a time of pregnancy, of expectation, of preparing our hearts and remembering what is really important,” Akridge said.

But while Advent is supposed to be a time of joyful expectancy, that’s not always how it translates into real life. Instead, the hustle and bustle of the season can feel more like a mad dash to buy gifts and trim trees, which detracts from meaning of the season.

“If we are not careful, it can feel like we need to get our lives in order before Christ comes. It can feel like all the things we’ve meant to do to prepare for a King’s birth (and haven’t done) need to happen,” he said.

In fact, Akridge adds, Advent and Christmas can often spark feelings similar to the arrival of a modern child. That can include notions of unworthiness or being woefully unprepared.

“ ... like the way many parents feel before their first child is born. Kinda’ like that term from the movie ‘Elf,’ a ‘cotton-headed ninny muggins.’ For the church, what it’s supposed to feel more like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and discovering ZuZu’s petals in our threadbare coat pockets,” he said.

“Christ is coming precisely because we are incapable of being ready. This Advent, we can light our hair on fire and set about scrambling our various ant beds like a cotton-headed ninny muggins … or we can allow Christmas to remind us of what’s really important, dig into our thread bare pockets and retrieve ‘ZuZu’s petals,’ and let the anticipation of undeserved new birth draw us closer to each other and to the God who loves us enough to become ours even as we become His.”

Like Akridge, the Rev. Tom Purdy, priest of Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island, also acknowledges the need to seek a sense of peace and quiet in the midst of the busyness of the Christmas season.

“We speak a lot about preparing our hearts to receive the Christ child, listening to the words of the prophets and John the Baptist. One of the blessings of Advent is that it is an invitation to stillness and quiet during a season that is typically fast-paced and grueling,” Purdy said.

“If we’re going hard all the time, we can miss Christ coming into the world on a daily basis. The reality is that he’s always coming to us and to the world, but we tend to miss it. This season is specifically intended to focus our attention on not missing that.”

While every year, the true meaning of the Christmas season tends to find itself competing with the secular and the commercial. But this year, it’s also has to square off against the strain of an ongoing pandemic. And in Glynn County, the community has had to come to terms with the death of Ahmaud Arbery and the trial surrounding his murder.

Purdy was one of many local clergy members who participated in frequent prayer meetings and vigils outside of the Glynn County courthouse. But he feels that the arrival of Christmas and the coming of a new year might promote a sense of peace and healing.

“This has been a tumultuous time in our community and the world. We seem to stumble from one difficult thing to the next with the pandemic, the economic worries brought on by it, and by the local response to and trial around the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” he said

“We understand all too well what it’s like to ‘sit in darkness’ and wait for the light. The truth is that while we dramatize waiting in a liturgical season, the light is always with us.”

The key to embracing that light, Purdy adds, is slowing down long enough to see the beauty and goodness in the world.

“As John’s gospel reminds us right away, the light came into the world and the darkness does not overcome it. Advent is a time of hope; looking for the day when our pains and worries and grief are taken away for ever, and giving thanks for the realities of God’s presence and healing here and now,” he said.

“Lighting candles, slowing down and spending time listening to our hearts and for the movement of the Holy Spirit in them seems like just the thing we need.”