I hate to say it, but the script uniforms are cursed. Time to remove them from the rotation. The Syracuse Orange couldn’t hold on to a 10-point first half lead against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Orange went cold in the second half, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 21.4% from three after the break. That all lead to a 79-75 win for the Georgetown Hoyas in a game the Orange probably should have won.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO