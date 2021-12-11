Darkness Into Light

During this season our focus turns to family, Christmas trees, gifts and many other traditions. Christmas time is often known as the season of joy, peace and hope. In the last couple of years there has been an undercurrent of fear as well. Fear versus hope has been on my heart lately. The world’s headlines instill fear inside of people. It may feel like we are living in darkness, without hope. People across America have become fearful of many different things. Fear of sickness, death, rising inflation, political unrest, loss of employment and simply leaving the house has spread across our country. These are the topics of conversation I hear everywhere.

