Religion

Darkness Into Light

By ERICK ERICKSON Syndicated columnist
 2 days ago

A suicide just happened. Somewhere out there, maybe down the street or across town or in the next state, someone just took their own life. By the time you finish reading this, someone else will be in their final moments before taking their life. One hundred thirty-two times today,...

icr.org

Jesus Christ Is Our Perfect Mediator

We’ll never get bored throughout eternity. There is always something wonderfully new to learn about our precious Lord Jesus, the uplifting Holy Spirit, and our good heavenly Father. Even now, as we read passages of Scripture that we’ve repeatedly studied, we still find new nuggets for living. At this time of year, we are prompted to turn our focus to the Lord Jesus…and what we learn about Him is always astounding.
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Christ came to gather all people

The holiday season is a time to gather together for many occasions. There are family get-togethers. There are social gatherings and church programs. Even shoppers gather to fight over the holiday sales. There are many things that bring us together but nothing brings us together like the spirit of Christ....
RELIGION
southernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: Jesus— A light in the darkness

During this season our focus turns to family, Christmas trees, gifts and many other traditions. Christmas time is often known as the season of joy, peace and hope. In the last couple of years there has been an undercurrent of fear as well. Fear versus hope has been on my heart lately. The world’s headlines instill fear inside of people. It may feel like we are living in darkness, without hope. People across America have become fearful of many different things. Fear of sickness, death, rising inflation, political unrest, loss of employment and simply leaving the house has spread across our country. These are the topics of conversation I hear everywhere.
RELIGION
Amadhia

Elder & Kadavar, “ELDOVAR: A Story of Darkness & Light”

Over the past decade, Elder and Kadavar—from Massachusetts and Germany, respectively—have established themselves as two titans of the heavy-psych underground, geographically separated but united in their affinity for rumbling guitar riffs, labyrinthine jams, and vintage prog stylings. The former having relocated from Boston to Berlin in the 2010s, it was only a matter of time before the two crossed paths, and thanks to a bout of lockdown-induced boredom, the moment has come. On their new collaborative LP, ELDOVAR: A Story of Darkness & Light, Elder and Kadavar apply their pre-established strengths as metallurgists into a familiar yet forward-looking communion.
ROCK MUSIC
The Palm Beach Post

Letter to the editor: Let 'miracle of light' stand against darkness

Palm Beach [Town] Council member Lew Crampton addressed the Hanukkah celebration in Bradley Park on the first night of Hanukkah and said to the 500-plus people in attendance:. “It’s been a tough year. But you, of all people, have stood up to it. Have fought back. Have not given up, just like the Maccabees of old. So I urge you to continue. Don’t let people push you around. Don’t let people squash you down. Stay with it. Stay high. Stay holy. And be as you always have been: on top of the world, wonderful people.”
PALM BEACH, FL
Messenger

Remembering ‘angels’

The holidays can be a hard time when you’ve lost someone you love. That’s why Gunderson Funeral Home hosts A Time For Angels each December, to honor those we’ve lost in the last year. The remembrance service was held Sunday at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Emily Sauer...
FORT DODGE, IA
Worthington Daily Globe

The people walking in darkness have seen a great light

Now more than ever does our generation need to be reminded of the light and liberation that comes from the greatest event in human history, the reason for this season. Whatever darkness we experience in this life, whether circumstantial, relational or psychological, we can overcome it because the light of God in Jesus Christ has shined into our darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

God's love did not begin at creation

Did God’s love begin when He sent Jesus into the world?. Dear L.B.: God’s love did not begin at creation, at the manger, or at the cross; God’s love began in eternity past. Before the world was established, before the time clock of civilization began to move, God’s love prevailed.
RELIGION
CBS Austin

Jewish community drowns out darkness with light at Menorah Lighting Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas - After a rash of anti-Semitic incidents in Austin the Jewish community is starting to move forward. Governor Greg Abbott joined Jewish community leaders on Sunday to celebrate the holiday with the lighting of the menorah. The High Energy Judaism event marks the 60th year the Jewish community...
AUSTIN, TX
Brunswick News

I want to know the secret

My older sister has been prancing around our house for the last several weeks hinting that she has a big secret that everyone would want to know. She teased us with it over Thanksgiving dinner but did not tell anyone what she was talking about. Now everyone is curious to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Brunswick News

God is slow to anger

If God is perfect, why does He get angry? Isn’t that a sin?. Dear A.G.: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it simply means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. It takes a great deal to stir God’s anger — but when it happens, it is holy anger because God is pure and righteous.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

Ministering to people’s souls is far greater than providing only physical needs

Dear H.M.: Today Christian service is often mistaken for humanitarian work. It’s important to remember that Christ called His followers to proclaim His message. Ministering to people’s souls is far greater than providing only physical needs. However, we earn the opportunity to share Christ when a helpful hand has been extended to someone in need. Then you can say with Paul, “I thank God, whom I serve with a pure conscience” (2 Timothy 1:3).
RELIGION
Brunswick News

The magic of the Nativity

I love Nativity scenes! They can be a simple one piece scene carved into a piece of wood, or elaborate 20 piece sets that you spread out on a table. Something about the manger calls to me. I hear the manger calling, “Come closer. Draw near. Here I am. I have come for you.” I know it to be the voice of God calling out, inviting all who will listen to come close to His Son Jesus.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

I called off my engagement

I got engaged to my boyfriend last year and several things happened that caused me to take pause. When things continued on a path that I was not comfortable with, I ended up calling off the engagement. So now I have a question for you. Do I have to give...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
grandcentralpublishing.com

The Darkness of Others

USA Today bestselling author Cate Holahan delivers her latest standalone thriller perfect for fans of Nina Laurin and Lisa Jewell. Psychiatrist Imani Banks and her restauranteur husband Philip are living the New York City dream. They own a posh townhouse in Brooklyn Heights, their two children are standouts at their private school, and they are well-liked in their affluent community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MORRIS: During this season, focus on God's gift of love, salvation

One of the most comprehensive instructions for a Christian’s behavior is found in Philipians 4:8. It reads, “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things.” May this Christmas season focus on God’s love and His gift for our salvation.
RELIGION

