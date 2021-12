Throughout the last year and a half, you might have had more ups and downs than usual in your marriage. But even before the pandemic started, the amount of time you and your spouse have been together—whether you tied the knot during your freshman year of college or not until after your 40th birthday—can say a lot about your relationship. In fact, studies have shown that when you get married may actually determine your risk for getting a divorce. For some couples, committing to each other around a certain age ultimately led to their marriages' downfall. Read on to find out more about this divorce predictor.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO