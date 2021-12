HARRISBURG, PA — AARP Pennsylvania recently announced new disaster relief funding from AARP Foundation to support victims of Hurricane Ida. The 2021 grant of $200,000 will be given to the SeniorLAW Center to provide direct assistance to older Pennsylvanians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. This will include providing assistance to older adult victims of Ida through their Pennsylvania SeniorLAW HelpLine (1-877-PA SR LAW), and by providing free legal advice and help with housing issues, FEMA relief denial appeals, disaster insurance claim assistance, and fraud protection, along with statewide community education about legal rights, responsibilities, and resources. The funding is part of 10 grants from AARP Foundation totaling $2 million to organizations in the hardest hit states along the Gulf and East Coasts.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO