Presidential Election

LETTER: Biden giving bad international actors the wrong impression

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do I have this image of Nero fiddling while Rome burns when thinking about an increasingly detached from reality Biden administration? Instead of focusing on China’s aggressive moves toward Taiwan, Russia’s ambitions on reclaiming the...

www.reviewjournal.com

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Joe Biden not up to the job

This is terrible! It’s obvious that President Joe Biden can’t handle his job. He is struggling both physically and mentally and seems to be much older than his 79 years. The liberal media insisted that former President Trump take a psychology test to assure them of his mental capability until he finally gave into their demand. He passed very easily. Now it’s Biden’s turn. A lot of people in this country (including many Democrats) don’t believe the president is capable of making major decisions and they are concerned that he is going to really screw things up. The American people deserve to know that the person controlling the atomic code and making decisions affecting our safety/welfare is not mentally impaired. I’m sure the liberal media would feel better knowing that the man in the most powerful job in the world is mentally capable of performing his job. How about it, Mr. President? It only takes a few minutes, and they will probably make a house call. With our cities in terrible shape and getting worse every day, war with China or Russia (hot or cold) always a possibility and forces within this country causing problems for their political advantage we need to know that the leader of the free world is mentally fit.
