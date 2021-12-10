ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man Shot In Dallas Hotel Parking Lot Dies After Calling 911

 2 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young man died after calling 911 for help following a shooting in a Dallas hotel parking lot.

At about 5:53 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 9019 Vantage Point Drive at the Extended Stay America Motel.

When they arrived, they found a young man lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. Dallas Fire And Rescue attempted to save him, but the man ultimately died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim. They said he was a Black man, about 25 to 30 years old. He was driving a red or burgundy Dodge Charger that was apparently taken by another man who fled the scene earlier.

The suspect was driving a dark grey or silver sedan and also fled the scene after shooting the victim. Their identity is also unknown.

Now, Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact Detective Jake Morgan, #9739, via email at jake.morgan@dallacityhall.com, referencing case #222316-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

