LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville played its first game in the KFC Yum! Center in 20 days Friday night and the Cardinals looked as if they hadn't played anywhere in 20 years. Taking advantage of a nightmarish offensive fiasco that may well have been the worst ever by UofL (6-3) in the arena, Big East bottom-feeder DePaul pulled off a 62-55 stunner that undoubtedly had Card fans dreading what might happen when their team meets No. 10 Kentucky on the road in less than two weeks.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO