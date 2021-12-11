ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Says Trae Young Exchange Was 'All Competition'

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zF4aH_0dK2DRfn00

Durant led the Nets in scoring with the win, posting 31 points off 12-of-22 from the floor while grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists. Young—who finished with 31 points and 10 assists—posted his fifth consecutive points-assists double-double, which is currently the league's longest points-assists double-double streak this season.

The Nets (18–8) remain atop the Eastern Conference standings and will go on the road to face the Pistons on Sunday. The Hawks (13–13) will return to action Monday against the Rockets.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
BET

Kevin Durant Has Had Enough Of People Clowning His Extra Ashy Leg

Kevin Durant is a king on the court but his leg is in dire need of moisturizer. The Brooklyn Nets star has gone viral for the skin on his leg looking dry and scaly. Durant was getting clowned for days and Draymond Green, his former Golden State Warriors teammate, even joined in. Green said on his podcast, “That wasn’t even ash, that was f***ing scales. It looked like you could f***ing skin him like an alligator and take it to the store and sell it.
NBA
Santa Clarita Radio

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Should Ask To Be Traded After Being “Betrayed” By Kyrie Irving

Popular and controversial ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has urged Kevin Durant to seek out a trade with claims he has been betrayed by Kyrie Irving. Irving hasn’t been active this season as he’s opted not to get vaccinated and Smith has been pretty vocal over the issue these last few weeks. Vaccination is, of course, a personal choice yet the ESPN personality says Kyrie owes it to Durant as the former was the one who got KD to join the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Durant
FanSided

Russell Westbrook’s performance with Lakers proves why Kevin Durant left Thunder

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has seen plenty of ups and downs since he joined the NBA in 2007. His journey began in Oklahoma City and then took him to Golden State up until he signed with Brooklyn two summers ago. Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about him signing with the Warriors in free agency, but it clearly worked out for Durant because he went on to win two titles.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Candace Parker Reveals Kevin Durant And Dwyane Wade Gave Her Advice On Joining The Chicago Sky: "It's Going To Be A News Story For 2 Days, Whether You Go Anywhere Else Or Stay In LA. And Then People Are Gonna Move On."

The decision to leave a team can be very difficult for a basketball player. There have to be a lot of factors that get taken into consideration, and a player genuinely has to believe that they have no choice but to leave, as their career and success depend greatly on it.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Sitting With Kobe Bryant's No. 8 And No. 24 Puppets Goes Viral

Kobe Bryant's impact on the game lasted way beyond his retirement. While Bryant walked away from the game 5 years ago, his presence is still felt in the NBA to this day. Kobe was an icon of the game, and many players playing today looked up to him while growing up, and even got the chance to play with and against him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Hawks#Pistons#Trae Young Exchange
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Admits Kevin Durant's Last Season With The Warriors Was Challenging: "I Think The Fifth Year Was So Difficult - Physically, Spiritually, Emotionally..."

The Golden State Warriors had one of the most successful dynasties in NBA history, winning NBA championships during the 2015, 2017, and 2018 seasons. One of the reasons for their sustained success was Kevin Durant joining them in 2016 free agency, making them the undisputed best team in the league.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Blame Anthony Davis For The Lakers' Struggles: "You Are Supposed To Be In Your Prime. You're Supposed To Be One Of The Five Best Players In The World Up There With Giannis, Kevin Durant And Those Guys."

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are really great when they clash at the NBA on TNT studio, trolling each other whenever they have the chance. Separated, they're great, but together, they're an unstoppable duo. In recent hours, they teamed up to go against another big man, Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LeBron James carries the Lakers, Kevin Durant bests Trae Young and more from Friday's star-studded NBA slate

Friday night in the NBA saw blowouts, close calls, shining stars and more. LeBron James joined Michael Jordan in another elite, yet elderly basketball category after a get-right game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LaMelo Ball offered an analysis of his team's game against the Sacramento Kings and Kevin Durant started a little trouble in Trae Young's house in Atlanta.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy