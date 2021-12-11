Kevin Durant Says Trae Young Exchange Was 'All Competition'

Durant led the Nets in scoring with the win, posting 31 points off 12-of-22 from the floor while grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists. Young—who finished with 31 points and 10 assists—posted his fifth consecutive points-assists double-double, which is currently the league's longest points-assists double-double streak this season.

The Nets (18–8) remain atop the Eastern Conference standings and will go on the road to face the Pistons on Sunday. The Hawks (13–13) will return to action Monday against the Rockets.