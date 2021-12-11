ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

J.T. Compher had a goal in his return from an injury, Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar also scored, and Devon Toews had three assists for the Avalanche. They are the first team since Pittsburgh from Nov. 4-10, 1995 to score seven goals in three straight.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for Colorado, which built a 3-0 first-period lead in its first home game following a 3-1-1 trip.

Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist before leaving with an injury and Vladislav Namestnikov and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings in their third straight loss and seventh in a row against Colorado.

Thomas Greiss was yanked after allowing three goals on seven shots, with Alex Nedeljkovic making 31 saves in relief.

Helm spent the previous 14 seasons in Detroit, debuting in the NHL as a 21-year-old in 2007. He had 251 points in 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings and won the Stanley Cup in 2008. Helm signed a free-agent deal with Colorado in July.

“It’s home,” Helm said of Detroit.

Helm took a feed from Nicolas Aube-Kubel and scored on a breakaway at 10:49 of the first period to chase Greiss.

Compher, who had missed the previous 11 games with an upper-body injury, tipped in Toews’ shot at 5:01 of the first, and Andre Burakovsky scored off a one-timer just over two minutes later.

After Veleno slipped a backhand past Kuemper to make it 3-2 at 3:21 of the second, the Avalanche responded with an offensive onslaught.

MacKinnon and Burakovsky scored 23 seconds apart, and Girard made it 6-2 less than three minutes later.

The Avs were without leading scorer Nazem Kadri, who sustained a lower body injury Wednesday. But they welcomed back Compher, who played on the third line as the NHL’s highest-scoring team won its third straight and sixth in a row at home.

Hronek went to the dressing room after Cale Makar cross-checked him into the boards late in the third period. Makar then scored an empty-net goal just after leaving the penalty box.

LANDESKOG HURT

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog assisted on MacKinnon’s goal to extend his points streak to a career-high 10 games. But Landeskog left in the second period with a lower-body injury and didn’t return.

RAYMOND SCARE

Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond went to the dressing room in the second period, but later returned after getting clipped in the right leg by Kurtis MacDermid near the benches.

NOTES: The Avs held a moment of silence for former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday at his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33. … Bowen Byram (head) remained out for Colorado. … Tyler Bertuzzi and Marc Staal (COVID-19 protocols) were still missing from Detroit’s lineup. … It was Detroit coach Jeff Blashill’s 48th birthday. … Toews’ fourth straight multi-point game tied Jeff Brown’s team record for a defenseman set Nov. 12-19, 1988.

Red Wings: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Home vs. Florida on Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings slip past Kraken in shootout for 4th straight victory

Detroit — The Red Wings keep piling up victories at a rate probably nobody expected. They capped off an impressive back-to-back set Wednesday, defeating the expansion Seattle Kraken, 4-3 in a shootout. Coming 24 hours after a big road win in Boston, the Wings stretched their win streak to a...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Seider's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders, 4-3

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Givani Smith tallied a pair of points to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth straight win, 4-3, in overtime against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Filip Hronek and Sam Gagner also...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Red Wings Sink Kraken 4-3 to Win their Fourth Straight

It was the first time in franchise history that the Seattle Kraken would visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings. With both teams riding winning streaks, who prevail in what was the first between the Kraken and the organization known for its Octopus (and this site’s name inspired by it).
NHL
Ottawa Herald

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Detroit is playing the back end...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings buried by Avalanche’s barrage of goals

The Colorado Avalanche are by far the most potent offensive team in the NHL, capable of scoring goals in bunches, as the Detroit Red Wings discovered on Friday. Colorado scored three straight goals in each of the first two periods and defeated Detroit 7-3 at Ball Arena. The Red Wings...
NHL
Toledo Blade

Avalanche offense stays hot in win over Red Wings

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 in Denver on Friday night. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Sam Girard and Darren Helm also had goals, Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots, Devon Toews had three assists and Gabriel Landeskog also had an assist before leaving with a lower-body injury for the Avalanche.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Joe Veleno
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Devon Toews
Denver Post

Avalanche scoring surge continues in blowout victory over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche still plays hockey, correct? Because this team keeps scoring touchdowns. The Avs dominated the Detroit Red Wings, 7-3, on Friday night at Ball Arena. It marked Colorado’s third-straight game with seven goals. Avalanche starting netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th victory of the season.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings can't find stride in 7-3 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche raced out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back in tallying a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on Friday night. For Detroit, Vladislav Namestnikov scored his 100th career goal, Joe Veleno tallied his first goal since Nov. 18 and Filip Hronek found the back of the net for the third time this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Denver#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Avs
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Avalanche look to keep rolling vs. Red Wings

Flyers try to end skid; Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 60th time in regular season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games on Friday. Avalanche send potent...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy