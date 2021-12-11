Wayne Hills defeats Mahwah - Boys ice hockey recap

The Lions lose one of the best runners in the state from a year ago in distance specialist Alexandra Carlson, who is continuing her running career at Rutgers, but plenty of talent is back in the field. Senior Alexa LaSasso is the name head coach Tim Mooney is expecting to stand out in the 400, not far removed from a PR 1:02.36 in a fourth-place finish at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex meet in the spring. She also ran in the 200, but the 400 is her expected specialty this winter. Sophomore Cassidy Roop, senior Addison Schmidt and junior Paige Boyce are cross-country M of Cs qualifiers and help make up a strong distance core for the program. Senior Sophia Reich is also supposed to take on a huge role. Junior Shelby Yager will have a jack of all trades for North Hunterdon, sprinting and also jumping and throwing. The Lions project to have plenty of sophomore depth in the field events as well.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO