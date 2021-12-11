ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Wayne Hills defeats Mahwah - Boys ice hockey recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Behind four first-period goals, Wayne Hills defeated Mahwah 7-1 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Wayne’s Luke Hulbert and Joey Riina each accounted for two goals while Michael...

NJ.com

No. 13 Westfield downs No. 9 Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap

Matt Beke brought two goals and an assist as Westfield, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, downed No. 9 Morristown-Beard, 5-2, at Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Spencer Brown and Matteo Mancheno each tallied a goal and an assist while Greg Oliveri dished three assists for Westfield (4-2), which outshot Morristown-Beard (3-3) by 30-21.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard edges Portledge (NY) - Girls ice hockey recap

Jessica Sperling tied the score while Carly Greer added the game-winner as Morristown-Beard rallied to win, 2-1, over Portledge (NY) at Beaver Dam Winter Sports Club in Locust Valley, N.Y. Leah Stecker assisted on Greer’s goal in the third period while Sperling found the net unassisted in the second period...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wall edges Southern - Boys ice hockey recap

Lucca Infozino connected on a power play with the game-winner at 1:06 to go as Wall won, 3-2, over Southern at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jaxon Hook opened the scoring for Wall on power play in the first period and assisted on both the goal by Anthony Campisano to tie the game at 2-2 in third period and on the winning goal by Infozino for Wall (2-2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Wayne, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams

NOTE: All teams were selected by coaches, not members of the media. Maddie Summit, Warren Hills, Sr. Emily Dvorsky, Warren Hills, Sr. Sarah Salameh, Warren Hills, So. Lauren Masters, North Hunterdon, Jr. Ryan Anderson, North Hunterdon, Sr. Sarah Bisson, North Hunterdon, Jr. Katie Roberts, North Hunterdon, Sr. Madison Darmstadt, Phillipsburg,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Skyland Conference All-Division Teams, 2021

NOTE: Teams were selected by Skyland Conference coaches, not members of the media. Get the HS sports newsletter here. Brian Bobal may be reached at bbobal@njadvancemedia.com. Follow Brian on Twitter @BrianBobal and on Instagram @BrianBobalHS. Like NJ.com High School Sports on Facebook.
HOCKEY
NJ.com

Hunterdon County girls winter track preview, 2021-22

The Lions lose one of the best runners in the state from a year ago in distance specialist Alexandra Carlson, who is continuing her running career at Rutgers, but plenty of talent is back in the field. Senior Alexa LaSasso is the name head coach Tim Mooney is expecting to stand out in the 400, not far removed from a PR 1:02.36 in a fourth-place finish at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex meet in the spring. She also ran in the 200, but the 400 is her expected specialty this winter. Sophomore Cassidy Roop, senior Addison Schmidt and junior Paige Boyce are cross-country M of Cs qualifiers and help make up a strong distance core for the program. Senior Sophia Reich is also supposed to take on a huge role. Junior Shelby Yager will have a jack of all trades for North Hunterdon, sprinting and also jumping and throwing. The Lions project to have plenty of sophomore depth in the field events as well.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin girls basketball preview 2021-22: Midgette, Cotton lead team with roles to fill

Last year: 6-6 Division: Skyland Conference, Delaware Division. Key players: Christina Midgette, G, Sr.; Iyanna Cotton, G, Fr. Outlook: Christina Midgette, a senior headed to Colgate University next year, is back after leading the team with a 14.9 point-per-game average last season and adding 8.3 rebounds per game. Midgette is the lone returner among the team’s top four scorers from a year ago, with Kyierah Dempsey-Toney (13.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 4.1 bpg) now playing at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Erica Jackson (6.7 ppg) and Morgan Jones (5.7 ppg) having graduated as well.
NJ.com

Union City girls basketball ready to prove they belong among the Hudson County elite

Recent years have seen a steady ascent for the Union City girls basketball team. Two seasons ago, the Soaring Eagles earned 13 wins, highlighted by a victory in both the county and sectional tournaments - the program’s first postseason victories in nine years. And in a pandemic-shortened campaign last year, they posted the team’s first winning record since 2009 with a 9-2 mark, including 8-1 in the HCIAL with victories over perennial county contenders like Bayonne and Lincoln.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

New look, same expectations for St. Peter’s Prep boys basketball (Photos)

With just one starter back from a season ago, Alex Mirabel knows his St. Peter’s Prep boys basketball team will have a different look when it takes the floor. And while the Marauders might not be as guard-centric as it has been in the past, the veteran head coach feels that this version - predicated more on length and skill - will remain one of the top teams in the state.
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-State and complete postseason honors, 2021

Another year has come and gone and what a season it was. The 2021 campaign did not disappoint one bit. Now, as we say goodbye to the season that was, it’s time to look at all of NJ Advance Media’s postseason awards. Click on a link below to see more of our postseason coverage.
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Returning All-State players looking to make impact once again

The high school boys basketball season starts Friday and there will be plenty to talk about all winter. There will be tremendous matchups - starting with two-time defending NJ.com No. 1 Camden hosting Roselle Catholic on Friday in a game that will be part of the ESPN Tipoff. Fans can look forward to tremendous showcase events and in-season tournaments as well as highly competitive action in all 15 of the state’s conferences.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Times field hockey honors 2021: Schenck, Lawrence, Farlow take top awards

Returning to full schedules for the first time since the 2019 season, several area field hockey teams went on fantastic runs this fall, including MCT champion Lawrence, which won 19 games and won the tournament title with a thrilling overtime victory over PDS. While Lawrence was winning the CVC Valley Division title, Princeton copped the Colonial Division crown, opening the season with an incredible string of 10 straight shutouts before defeating conference rival Cards 3-2.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic girls basketball primed for another run at county title

Losing a number of standout seniors to graduation, including probably the best player in program history in now-Villanova guard Zanai Jones, would lower championship expectations for most teams. But the Hudson Catholic girls basketball squad is not like most teams, and its players expect to be right back in the hunt for another Hudson County Tournament title this season.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

