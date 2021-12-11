ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Victor hockey shuts out McQuaid to remain undefeated

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTetK_0dK2CcgN00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils pitched a shut out en route to 5-0 convincing win over McQuaid.

Six minutes into the action, Colin McNamara scored off a McQuaid turnover to put the Blue Devils on the board first. Midway through the second period, Asher Erwin scored to make it a 2-0 game heading into the third period.

McNamara, Erwin, and Riesenberger all added goals in the third period. Victor goalie Max Pitts recorded his first career shutout.

Victor moves on to 3-0 on the season and will face Churchville-Chili on Saturday, December 11th at Scottsville Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victor, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Syracuse falls short to Georgetown 79-75

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR) – Syracuse traveled to Washington, D.C. on Saturday to renew one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball. The Orange watched its halftime lead disappear in the second half. Syracuse lost to the Georgetown Hoyas, 79-75, and dropped to 5-5 on the season. Next up for Syracuse is a home game against […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy