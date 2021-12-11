Victor hockey shuts out McQuaid to remain undefeated
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils pitched a shut out en route to 5-0 convincing win over McQuaid.
Six minutes into the action, Colin McNamara scored off a McQuaid turnover to put the Blue Devils on the board first. Midway through the second period, Asher Erwin scored to make it a 2-0 game heading into the third period.
McNamara, Erwin, and Riesenberger all added goals in the third period. Victor goalie Max Pitts recorded his first career shutout.
Victor moves on to 3-0 on the season and will face Churchville-Chili on Saturday, December 11th at Scottsville Arena.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0