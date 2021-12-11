ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Major’ wreck slows traffic on 170 Fwy: CHP

By Cameron Kiszla
 2 days ago

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to avoid the southbound 170 Freeway in Valley Village after a “major collision.”

For about an hour, all lanes were stopped near Magnolia Boulevard and Riverside Drive, the CHP tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the third and fourth lanes were reopened, while lanes one and two remained closed, the CHP added .

While the extent and number of injuries are unknown, the Los Angeles Fire Department is on scene and “working on patients,” the CHP added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Valley Village, CA
