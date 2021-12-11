‘Major’ wreck slows traffic on 170 Fwy: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to avoid the southbound 170 Freeway in Valley Village after a “major collision.”

For about an hour, all lanes were stopped near Magnolia Boulevard and Riverside Drive, the CHP tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the third and fourth lanes were reopened, while lanes one and two remained closed, the CHP added .

While the extent and number of injuries are unknown, the Los Angeles Fire Department is on scene and “working on patients,” the CHP added.

