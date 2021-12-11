ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

Gilmer is headed back to the state championship after beating Celina 27-7 Friday night

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIgop_0dK2Bql600

PROSPER, Texas (KETK) — There was no state championship loss hangover for the Gilmer Buckeyes, and on Friday night in Prosper, they pushed their ticket to get back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Buckeyes beat Celina 27-7 in the state semifinals, shutting down the Bobcats’ offense.

Gilmer will now get ready to face China Spring on Friday in the 4A Division Two State Championship Game, kickoff will be at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

A Family of Buckeyes: Gilmer’s Tennison brothers and their cousin Ashton Haynes share state title run together

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison has always had the physical tools and the mindset to be a leader on the football field. But this year, he says he’s found his voice. “They’ve definitely got me out of my comfort zone,” said Tennison. “Usually, I don’t do that much talking, I don’t really […]
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

546
Followers
309
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy