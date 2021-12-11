Gilmer is headed back to the state championship after beating Celina 27-7 Friday night

PROSPER, Texas (KETK) — There was no state championship loss hangover for the Gilmer Buckeyes, and on Friday night in Prosper, they pushed their ticket to get back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Buckeyes beat Celina 27-7 in the state semifinals, shutting down the Bobcats’ offense.

Gilmer will now get ready to face China Spring on Friday in the 4A Division Two State Championship Game, kickoff will be at 3:00 p.m.

