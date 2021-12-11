12/10 Highlight Zone – Columbia City downs Norwell, SAC doubleheaders tip off
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City earned a huge win in Northeast Eight conference play over rival Norwell in the “Game of the Week” while SAC girls-boys doubleheaders tipped off all across the Summit City on the Highlight Zone!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0