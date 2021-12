Lady Reds STORM back from 13 down in the second half and score in the last five seconds to beat their rival 57-56. Down 1 with 5.2 seconds left, Eliana Mason threw a perfect lob pass to Zara Harveth who came off Allie Ault’s back screen, Harveth put in the game winner with 4 seconds remaining. The Reds used a relentless press to get back into the game. Every girl who stepped foot on the court gave a great effort and should be proud of their victory.

MARTINS FERRY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO