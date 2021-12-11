ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

School bus falls onto rocky Hawaiian shoreline after being hit by boulder

By Ray Anne Galzote, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

HONOLULU ( KHON2 ) — A boulder slammed into a school bus on the island of Molokai Wednesday, forcing the driver to swerve and sending the bus off the road and into a rocky shoreline, according to Maui police.

Video showed the bus overturned after the apparent accident, lying on its side on the jagged rocks with the front bumper toward the water.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Rock Point area on the east side of Molokai. Photos from Nexstar’s KHON show the bus turned right side up, still on the rocks:

Police said only the bus driver was on board and there were no injuries reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear how high the boulder was above the roadway when it fell.

Molokai, with its stunning sea cliffs and continuous ring of reef, is Hawaii’s fifth-largest island, measuring 38 miles long and 10 miles at its widest point.

