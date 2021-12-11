Peter Geiger: Rotundo ‘a consensus builder of the best kind’

Montana’s general hunting season is hitting the midway point and the overall harvest is expected to increase with the onset of the deer breeding season in the coming weeks. So far in 2021, there have been fewer hunters reported but a higher percentage of success among those coming through the regional check stations in northwest Montana. A total of 4,529 hunters have been reported at the four weekend stations this year, compared to 6,020 two years ago. The overall game harvest this year was 602 animals checked compared to 625 in 2019. The white-tailed buck harvest is lagging behind the 2019 pace, while the mule deer and elk harvests are slightly higher. The overall white-tailed deer harvest was almost identical to 2019 figures through the same period of time.

LIBBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO