Politics

Peter Geiger: Rotundo ‘a consensus builder of the best kind’

Sun-Journal
 2 days ago

I am so pleased to learn that Peggy Rotundo will run for the Maine Senate. Every elected official does what is...

www.sunjournal.com

Sun-Journal

Kiernan Majerus-Collins: Rotundo an ‘effective voice for progressive change’

Peggy Rotundo’s recently-announced candidacy for the Maine Senate is great news for Lewiston, and for our entire state. In these difficult times — faced with a global pandemic, an increasingly fascist Republican Party, and an existential climate threat — we need tough, smart, experienced leaders in public office. Peggy, who...
LEWISTON, ME
Sun-Journal

Roland Hachey: Rotundo’s return to Legislature would benefit Lewiston

I was extremely pleased with Peggy Rotundo’s announcement that she will be a candidate for our Lewiston State Senate seat. Her experience in the state Legislature — especially her years of service on the Appropriations Committee, including serving as chair — has helped our community and our state. I find...
LEWISTON, ME
cruisinmaine.com

Have You Received Your COVID-19 Hazard Check?

The State of Maine is mailing out $285 checks to more than 300,000 people who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Many still have not received the payment. Nearly 25,000 are going out every weekday, with the state hoping to have everyone’s check in the mail by the end of the month.
MAINE STATE
Sun-Journal

Waterville doctor’s license suspension extended until hearing in February

A Waterville-based physician suspended from practicing medicine for spreading COVID-19 misinformation agreed to extend the suspension pending a hearing on the matter scheduled for early next year. Dr. Paul Gosselin, an osteopath who operates the Patriots Health clinic on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, agreed to stop practicing medicine until...
WATERVILLE, ME
State
Maine State
WCAX

Burlington Winter Market underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park is abuzz with The Winter Market. The park is packed with a rotating roster of dozens of small businesses eager to help shoppers fill their holiday lists. The market opened after Thanksgiving and is open Thursdays - through Sundays until December 19.
BURLINGTON, VT
Sun-Journal

Freeport’s Desert of Maine proposes last round of projects toward rebirth

Freeport’s Desert of Maine is pitching a final round of projects in its multi-year, multi-million-dollar revitalization push aimed at cementing the landmark as an educational and artistic hub. The last of the projects include up to 18 A-frame guest cabins, the reconstruction of an 1800s farmhouse for a living history...
MAINE STATE
mymalonetelegram.com

Picture of the Past

These photos are of Chris Bashaw’s grandparents who lived in Chasm Falls and then North Bangor, NY. His grandfather, Asa, was the Bangor Town Justice for 19 years (1959-1978) followed by his grandmother Esther who was the Bangor Town Justice for 20 years (1978-1998) Asa was born February 23, 1905,...
MALONE, NY
Sun-Journal

Outdoors in Maine: Learning from a lost-person scenario

This story is true. The names have been changed for obvious reasons. Doug is deer hunting the North Woods with deer camp chums. The afternoon hunt plan is to split up and hunt to the stream, linger there, and head back to the road to the trucks by last light. Doug’s camp mate, Frank, has worked his way back from the stream and is sitting on a log in a chopping above the stream not far from the road, waiting for dark to come on. At about 4 p.m., Frank sees Doug off to his left working his way out to the road, or so he thought.
MAINE STATE
Person
Peggy Rotundo
bridgton.com

Bridgton Select Board notes

To honor the memory of her late husband, Kimberly Leighton wants to place a memorial bench so others can enjoy the beauty of Highland Lake, much like Dr. Peter Leighton once did. “My late husband, beloved Peter A. Leighton, was an integral part of our community serving as a primary...
BRIDGTON, ME
Sun-Journal

Max Linn, colorful candidate, dead at 62

One of the more colorful characters in Maine politics, Max Linn of Bangor, died over the weekend. Linn, 62, ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 as an independent who attracted attention for cutting up a mask during a televised debate and declaring “request denied” in refusing to answer questions.
BANGOR, ME
carriagetownenews.com

NHBM Honors Longtime Volunteer

WOLFEBORO —Age is just a number, which aptly describes the involvement of Herbert Mitchell at the New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) who, at 90 years young, continues to volunteer his time. One of his main areas of focus is NHBM’s boatbuilding classes. “When the shop opens to prepare...
WOLFEBORO, NH
WCAX

Vt. booze bottleneck improving

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Booze bottlenecks the past year caused by the pandemic and other supply chain issues appear to be slowly working themselves out in Vermont just in time for one of the busiest sales seasons. It’s nearing 5-o’clock and Jenny Scott, the bar manager at Positive Pie in...
VERMONT STATE
#The Maine Senate
vermontcatholic.org

Totus Tuus 2021

The sound of children singing about the rosary, praying the Angelus and delighting in camp songs could be heard at parishes throughout the Diocese of Burlington this summer. After a hiatus last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Totus Tuus returned. The catechetical summer camp was hosted in Newport, Bennington,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Sun-Journal

WinterKids announces schools competing in winter games

The fifth annual WinterKids Winter Games are scheduled to begin in the new year, with 22 schools competing statewide to win a total of $50,000 for their schools. The Winter Games is a four-week series of challenges in outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement and winter carnival starting Jan. 17, 2022 and ending Feb. 11.
EDUCATION
montanian.com

LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Montana’s general hunting season is hitting the midway point and the overall harvest is expected to increase with the onset of the deer breeding season in the coming weeks. So far in 2021, there have been fewer hunters reported but a higher percentage of success among those coming through the regional check stations in northwest Montana. A total of 4,529 hunters have been reported at the four weekend stations this year, compared to 6,020 two years ago. The overall game harvest this year was 602 animals checked compared to 625 in 2019. The white-tailed buck harvest is lagging behind the 2019 pace, while the mule deer and elk harvests are slightly higher. The overall white-tailed deer harvest was almost identical to 2019 figures through the same period of time.
LIBBY, MT
News Break
Politics
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club

Rotary’s annual Christmas party and Yankee Swap took place last week with a full house and lots of holiday cheer. The festivities started with Monica and Tom Churchill leading us in a rousing rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” continued with our annual thanks to Amy, and then president Jeff turned the MC duties over to Laurie Zimmerli. She was aided (if you can call it that) by an extremely buxom Mrs. Claus. Irene Fowle was also critical to the night’s planning and preparation. Door prizes were given for:
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

