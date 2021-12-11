ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bob Neal: The Countryman: Location, location, location

Sun-Journal
 2 days ago

Remember when we all believed we’d be past COVID-19 by now? That was wishful thinking. At this stage of the pandemic, lots of us are thinking wishfully. And lots of us are acting on that thinking by moving out of COVID’s path. The Neighbor 2020-2021 American Migration...

People

2 on Hunting Trip — Including Boy, 12 — Found Dead as Family Searches for Dad After Tenn. Tornado

A father and his 12-year-old son who were on a hunting trip have tragically died after they were caught in the devastating tornadoes that swept through central Tennessee. Loved ones of Steve Gunn, 51, and his son Grayson Gunn are now speaking out about their anguish following the disaster that unfolded late Friday evening, killing four in Tennessee alone.
TENNESSEE STATE
Atlas Obscura

Albany Rural Cemetery

Incorporated in 1841 and consecrated in 1844, the Albany Rural Cemetery was founded as a response to the deteriorating condition of old city burying grounds. The grounds of the new Cemetery were laid out by Major David Bates Douglass, the landscape engineer who had previously designed Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. Miles of carriage roads and paths wound through hills, glades, woods, and ravines giving visitors a chance to admire the scenery and potential plots to purchase.
ALBANY, NY
Sun-Journal

Max Linn, colorful candidate, dead at 62

One of the more colorful characters in Maine politics, Max Linn of Bangor, died over the weekend. Linn, 62, ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 as an independent who attracted attention for cutting up a mask during a televised debate and declaring “request denied” in refusing to answer questions.
BANGOR, ME
WTNH

Connecticut will have proof-of-vaccination cellphone app

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it’s required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn’t followed the example of […]
CELL PHONES
Sun-Journal

WinterKids announces schools competing in winter games

The fifth annual WinterKids Winter Games are scheduled to begin in the new year, with 22 schools competing statewide to win a total of $50,000 for their schools. The Winter Games is a four-week series of challenges in outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement and winter carnival starting Jan. 17, 2022 and ending Feb. 11.
EDUCATION
102.9 WBLM

Does A 35-Degree Temperature Guarantee The Road’s Not Frozen?

After the big crash on Interstate 95 the other day, I remembered this post from the DOT. I have to admit, I've been guilty of this myself. I've noticed the air temperature outside is say, 35 degrees. And maybe the road is a bit damp in spots. In my oblivious mind, I assumed if the air temp is over 32, then the roads must be good to go, right? Not so fast... I remembered a Facebook post from the Maine DOT reminding us otherwise.
TRAFFIC
Big Country 96.9

Friends Hit 3 Maine and NH Restaurants to Give Huge Tips to Waitstaff

What do you get when a bunch of friends get together and decide to do some good? An amazing story... Requesting that they remain anonymous, the organizer of the annual Giving Back Breakfast started this after seeing a Facebook meme. The meme was about friends gathering, each with a $100 bill, eating a meal, and then changing someone’s life by collectively leaving a large tip.
RESTAURANTS
meetingstoday.com

7 Historic Event Venues in Wisconsin

Historic venues always make for crowd-pleasing offsite locations for special events like receptions, awards ceremonies or even corporate meetings. In the Midwest, Wisconsin has a varied history that has produced a host of venues across the state that tell unique stories about its past. From a lesson in Milwaukee’s brewing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sun-Journal

Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

WASHINGTON — The University of Maine System was one of the 60 finalists Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Monday for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships. There were 529 applicants...
COLLEGES
WCAX

MiVT: US Sherpa

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With winter rolling in, it’s the perfect time to invest in some warm, wool mittens, socks, or hats, like the ones sold by Williston’s US Sherpa. This wonderful knitwear comes from a Vermont business with deep ties to Nepal. Owner Ongyel Sherpa is one of likely very few people who get to bounce back and forth between Vermont and Nepal.
WILLISTON, VT
wabi.tv

3,123 vaccinations administered Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 3,123 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Sunday. Of those, 2,129 were booster shots. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine has dropped slightly. 369 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, that’s down from 377 on Saturday. 115...
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Jean R. Webster

With her husband and daughter at her side, Jean Rosalie Webster passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2021 from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 82. Jean was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of Salvatore Carl “Carl” Pidala and Vincenza “Jean” (Ricci) Pidala. Following her graduation from Bay Ridge High School, she began working at Associated Underwriters International located in the financial district of Manhattan. In 1959, a mutual friend introduced her to a young Marine Lance Corporal, John Webster, from Boothbay Harbor, Maine. That chance encounter between a city girl and a country boy led to a long and loving life together. They married in 1961 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Jean created a life with John that would take them across this country and to other countries - yet they would spend every summer of their marriage at Ocean Point, East Boothbay, Maine. Following retirement, Jean and John lived in Maine year-round.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 12/12/2021

BARNSTABLE – Duffy Health Center recently announced that it was awarded $317,000 by the Department of Housing and Community Development to provide shelter for homeless individuals in Barnstable County as colder temperatures set in. The funds, arranged by a coalition of local officials led by the office…. Full Story.
BARNSTABLE, MA
mainernews.com

Radical Mainers: From Race War to Class War on the Saco River

On a spring day in 1831, inventor Samuel Batchelder arrived in a stagecoach from Boston after a two-day journey to the roaring falls of the Saco River. Six years earlier, Batchelder had overseen construction of the Hamilton Company mills in the bustling textile hub of Lowell, Mass. After crossing the old covered bridge from Biddeford to the island in the middle of the Saco River, he surveyed the wreckage of the burned-out cotton mill on the site. Although the Saco Manufacturing Company’s textile mill had been unsuccessful, Batchelder saw great industrial potential in the island, and he had a nice chunk of investment capital to make his vision a reality.
POLITICS

