Bob Neal: The Countryman: Location, location, location

With her husband and daughter at her side, Jean Rosalie Webster passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2021 from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 82. Jean was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of Salvatore Carl “Carl” Pidala and Vincenza “Jean” (Ricci) Pidala. Following her graduation from Bay Ridge High School, she began working at Associated Underwriters International located in the financial district of Manhattan. In 1959, a mutual friend introduced her to a young Marine Lance Corporal, John Webster, from Boothbay Harbor, Maine. That chance encounter between a city girl and a country boy led to a long and loving life together. They married in 1961 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Jean created a life with John that would take them across this country and to other countries - yet they would spend every summer of their marriage at Ocean Point, East Boothbay, Maine. Following retirement, Jean and John lived in Maine year-round.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO