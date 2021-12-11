Arkansas nursing home hit by tornado killing two, injuring five
MONETTE, Ark. (WREG/KTLA/KARK)– A Northeast Arkansas nursing home was hit by a tornado, leaving two dead and five injured.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day confirms two are dead, and five seriously injured at Monette Manor in Monette, Arkansas.LISTEN: Mass casualty incident reported after tornado hits Amazon distribution center in Illinois
At one point 20 were trapped in the nursing home.
