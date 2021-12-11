The 45 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2021

The final regular Bandcamp metal column of 2021 includes lachrymose death-doom, anti-imperialist black metal, Teutonic thrash played by Swedish teenagers, and much more. In their primary bands, Derrick Vella of techy death metal explorers Tomb Mold and Justin DeTore of the punishing Innumerable Forms rarely play anything that’s explicitly beautiful. Dream Unending, a new collaboration inspired by the oneiric melancholy of the Peaceville Three, is their chance to lean into aching, stately melodicism. On Tide Turns Eternal, Vella and DeTore build brilliantly layered death-doom epics out of shimmering guitar and reverb-soaked vocals, leaving plenty of negative space to allow the emotions of the songs to hit with full force. They’re at their best when they chase a musical idea all the way to its logical endpoint; the 11-minute “Dream Unending” and 10-minute title track are easily the strongest songs on the album, introducing new motifs at will even as they cannily use repetition to drive them home. Despite its deep roots in doom, Tide Turns Eternal isn’t a dour or depressing listen. Thanks largely to Vella’s soaring guitar work, which bears traces of his avowed Pink Floyd fandom, the album invites us to take in the scope of the world’s gloom but cast our gaze heavenward anyway.

