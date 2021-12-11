Ingram’s 26 points leads Pelicans past Pistons

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Detroit 109-93, extending the Pistons’ losing streak to 11 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans trailed by as many as 15 in the second quarter but led by as many as 27 in the second half.

Trey Lyles scored 18 points and rookie Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit.

The Pelicans have showed signs of improvement recently while awaiting star forward Zion Williamson’s return from an offseason foot fracture.

Since starting 1-12, New Orleans has won seven of 15 games.

