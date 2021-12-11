ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 10, 2021

By Kurt Pegler
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Manual and Peoria High School won big 12 basketball games Friday.

The Rams went on the road and beat Urbana, 74-47, while the Lions went across town and beat Richwoods, 63-34. Centennial handed Normal Community its first loss of the season, 61-59.

Metamora, Morton, and Washington won Mid-Illini boys games. Morton, Washington and Canton won Mid-Illini girls games.

Normal West, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka and Illini Bluffs were among the other boys basketball winners on Friday.

Enjoy the highlights.

WMBD/WYZZ

Boys Basketball Roundup for Dec. 11, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame, Morton, Metamora and Pekin are among the winners in boys basketball in central Illinois Saturday night. The highlights are available in the video above. Enjoy! Notre Dame 60, Manual 46 Morton 56, Washington 55 (OT) Metamora 58, Dunlap 43 Pekin 45, Canton 43
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Wes Hunt More Than an Athlete at Peoria Christian

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He is probably best known as a two-sports athlete at Peoria Christian School. Wes Hunt, a basketball and baseball standout, has his Chargers hoops team inside the Class 1A state rankings despite major roster changes from last year. “We worked super hard during the offseason and I’d probably say working together […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Brimfield’s Top-Ranked Girls Basketball Team a Family Affair

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They are two reasons why Brimfield is having a great basketball season. Seniors Ella Lune and Elynn Peterson not only start for unbeaten Brimfield, they’re cousins. “I’ll walk over to her house and if she’s not there I’ll talk to her parents,” said Peterson. “We’re always talking or texting, Face-timing each […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Wrestlers Sore But Happy Winter Season Underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school wrestlers have returned to the mat but it seems like they never left. Last year’s COVID-altered season was moved to the spring so many wrestlers went from a wrestling to football and then right back into wrestling. In fact, if you count the abbreviated Illinois High School Association spring […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Panthers Put Some Pop in Fundraising Effort for KB Strong

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Last week’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions was about more than basketball. And the Washington Panthers know it. “Any high school (athlete) that plays a sport is in it not just for the sports,” said Washington boys basketball coach Eric Schermerhorn. “It’s about leadership, learning how to work with teammates, […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Dunlap Seniors Sign Letters for College Athletics

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three Dunlap seniors signed college commitment letters at a school ceremony on Tuesday. Emma Robben (Parkland College volleyball), Sammi Cenek (Illinois State soccer) and Oliver Roa (Concordia University [WI] lacrosse) are all continuing their athletic careers in college.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley, ISU Open Valley Play at Home Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Missouri Valley Conference play starts Wednesday. Every team in the league has a league game on Dec. 1, the earliest schools have ever played a Missouri Valley game. Coaches have differing opinions on the early conference start. “I’m excited about it. I was in favor of it,” said ISU coach Dan […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup for Nov. 27, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Notre Dame, Normal Community, Peoria Christian and Eureka are among the winners in boys basketball Saturday, while the Morton girls win their annual Thanksigiving Tournament. The high school wrestling season got off to a fast start at the 16-team Illini Bluffs tournament. Normal West took first place as a team, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tournament Director Happy With Loud 2021 Washington TOC

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Shawn Powell was happy with what his eyes were seeing and ears hearing. “We’ve had huge crowds with electric moments for 16 years, Powell said. “But never for an entire week like this week.” Powell’s crazy week as a tournament director is over but what a week it was for the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley and ISU Men’s Hoops Pick Up Victories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley picked up a 71-39 victory over Maine Saturday afternoon at Carver Arena behind a career-high 21 points from junior forward Malevy Leons. Illinois State beat Purdue-Northwest Saturday night at Redbird Arena thanks to a game-high 20 points from Antonio Reeves. Enjoy the highlights!
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Coaches Thankful for Basketball Season This Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school basketball is back. Players are happy, fans are happy and coaches are ecstatic. “I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Peoria High School girls basketball coach Meechie Edwards. “It feels new but it’s a good feeling. You get the opportunity to get the season going, get a […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tournament of Champions Returns to Washington Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s back after a one-year hiatus. The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions returns to Washington High School a year after it was canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations. The season-opening national high school tournament tips off Tuesday. The tournament helps raise funds for the KB Strong Foundation, named after the Brown, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Roundup For Nov. 20, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school football season officially comes to an end on Semifinal Saturday of the state playoffs. Morton, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington each lost semifinal playoff games to end their seasons one win away from a spot in state championship contests.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

State Semifinal Football Primer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington play for a spot in the state football championship games Saturday. In Class 5A, Morton travels to top ranked Kankakee. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley is on the road at Wilmington. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Saturday. In Class 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington plays […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 18, 2021: girls basketball highlights; Morton football enjoying underdog role

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton will play in its first ever state semifinal playoff game Saturday. The Potters will once again be underdogs when they travel to undefeated and top-seeded Kankakee. But the Potters have already eliminated previously undefeated Morris and Mahomet-Seymour in these class 5A playoffs. In girls basketball: Peoria High, Notre Dame, Tremont, […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort Award: Carter Coffman

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When the Ridgeview/Lexington football team lost it’s starting quarterback early in the season due to injury, a player who never played quarterback before rose to the occasion to help lead the Mustangs to a historic season and a trip to the state semifinals: senior Carter Coffman. “There’s not many guys that […]
LEXINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

