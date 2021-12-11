Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 10, 2021
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Manual and Peoria High School won big 12 basketball games Friday.
The Rams went on the road and beat Urbana, 74-47, while the Lions went across town and beat Richwoods, 63-34. Centennial handed Normal Community its first loss of the season, 61-59.
Metamora, Morton, and Washington won Mid-Illini boys games. Morton, Washington and Canton won Mid-Illini girls games.
Normal West, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka and Illini Bluffs were among the other boys basketball winners on Friday.
