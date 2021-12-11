ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. wins appeal to extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange on espionage charges

By Christian Nunley
CNBC
 2 days ago

Variety

Julian Assange Could Be Extradited to the U.S. After U.K. Court Ruling

The U.S. government has won the latest round in its bid to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the U.K. In January, a London court turned down a request for Assange to be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges, over mental health concerns. Assange’s clinical depression could be compounded and he might commit suicide if extradited stateside, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser had ruled then. The U.S. government appealed the decision. On Friday, a U.K. High Court overturned the previous ruling after U.S. officials gave the court assurances that Assange wouldn’t face the strictest prison conditions, including solitary confinement, unless he performed...
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

Julian Assange will likely be coming to the US for trial soon

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face trial under the Espionage Act after losing an appeal to prevent his forced removal in a U.K. high court today. Today's ruling overturned a lower court judge's decision to prevent extradition on...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
POLITICS
The Independent

It’s not just Putin: The other world leaders who had day jobs before taking power

Long before he became an implacable enemy of the West, Vladimir Putin has revealed he had to get by working as a taxi driver.The Russian President had to make do by driving cars in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 when the economic slump forced many to find new ways to supplement their incomes.Speaking of his regret about the collapse of the USSR on a documentary film aired on Sunday called Russia: Latest History, he said: “It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union.“Sometimes I had to earn extra...
JOBS
US News and World Report

China's Xi and Russia's Putin Dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its other G7 allies...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called “historical Russia” and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin’s...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

US sent 30 anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine in October, Pentagon says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States sent 30 Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems to Ukraine in October as part of its annual military aid to help the country deter Russian aggression, the Pentagon confirmed on December 11. The...
MILITARY
The Independent

Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Anne Sacoolas to face UK criminal proceedings over death of Harry Dunn

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.The 44-year-old is accused of killing the teenager in a road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.The Sacoolas case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18, the Crown Prosecution Service said.It is understood she will appear via video-link from the US.She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.The CPS reached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday as well as on eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria, accusing the group of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. “The Wagner Group is responsible for serious human rights...
ECONOMY

