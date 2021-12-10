ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your right to know is behind our gathering and publication of police disciplinary records

By Mary Dolan, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago
As I told you last week, we have been hard at work for months gathering New York police disciplinary records on your behalf. We and our partners have filed requests with every police agency in the state, and the results are presented in our database of police disciplinary records.

These records had long been shielded from public view, not subject to disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information laws. That changed in June 2020, when the state legislature repealed Section 50-a of the state's Civil Rights Law, which had long been used repeatedly and extensively to keep them from being released.

Please be assured this effort is not anti-police. No public agency is above the law, including law-enforcement entities that enforce the law. You have a right to know.

As Michael Kilian, our New York state editor for the USA TODAY Network, noted in his accompanying editorial:

  • When the public can see something, our democracy is far more likely to work as intended.
  • When the public can see something, it becomes empowered to act.
  • When the public can see something, elected and appointed officials are far more likely themselves to act to fix things.

Many municipalities, including Mount Vernon, have stifled their release, citing requests that are too broad or too burdensome. Others have required exorbitant fees.

Mount Vernon is the target of a federal civil rights probe into allegations that the city police engaged in a pattern or policies of unlawful or unconstitutional conduct including excessive force and falsifying evidence.

Wilbur Aldridge, the regional director of the Mid-Hudson NAACP, told our colleague Tiffany Cusaac-Smith that there’s a degree of distrust that communities of color such as Mount Vernon have toward police and that publicly releasing the records would engender more trust between the two.

Other Westchester cities, towns and villages have resisted release of the records:

Bronxville has never acknowledged the request. Yonkers estimated it would cost nearly $31,000 to process their request and required a deposit of around $15,000 to start.

New Rochelle said last year that it would take time to compile the records but hasn't provided an update.

Our experience seeking these records on your behalf underscores that it often takes time and resources to battle recalcitrant government agencies. We are immensely proud to put our journalism, our legal resources, and our commitment to your right to know toward this effort. We will continue to update the database as we obtain records.

If you'd care to join us in urging your police chief to share officers' disciplinary records, here's a form.

We remain so grateful for your support, which enables us to take on this public-service challenge. Thank you!

Mary Dolan

